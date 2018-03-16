The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ST PATRICK’S DAY: Leo Varadkar will have a closed meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence today, which the Taoiseach said will allow for “frank discussion”.

2. #MAYO: Gardaí are investigating an alleged sexual assault on the grounds of Knock shrine last month.

3. #HEALTH: The HSE has been ordered to carry out a review of car parking charges at hospitals.

4. #WILLIAMSTOWN: A 19-year-old man has been killed in a car crash in Galway.

5. #WEXFORD: Gardaí believe two convicted criminals arrested in Gorey on Wednesday night were on the way to murder a close relative of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

6. #FLORIDA: Four people have been killed after a newly installed pedestrian bridge over a major Miami road collapsed.

7. #WHO’S NEXT?: Donald Trump has decided to sack National Security Advisor HR McMaster, according to US reports.

8. #ANIMAL CRUELTY: Residents of a small housing estate in Co Kerry have complained to the county dog warden after a fox was killed by a pack of hunt hounds outside their homes.

9. #CASTLEBAR: A Mayo man helped foil a petrol station robbery when he tackled the thief to the ground.