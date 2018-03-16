  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 16 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Friday

Here’s what’s happening as we head into the long weekend.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 16 Mar 2018, 7:55 AM
1 hour ago 4,051 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3906955
Image: Shutterstock/successo images
Image: Shutterstock/successo images

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ST PATRICK’S DAY: Leo Varadkar will have a closed meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence today, which the Taoiseach said will allow for “frank discussion”.

2. #MAYO: Gardaí are investigating an alleged sexual assault on the grounds of Knock shrine last month.

3. #HEALTH: The HSE has been ordered to carry out a review of car parking charges at hospitals.

4. #WILLIAMSTOWN: A 19-year-old man has been killed in a car crash in Galway.

5. #WEXFORD: Gardaí believe two convicted  criminals arrested in Gorey on Wednesday night were on the way to murder a close relative of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

6. #FLORIDA: Four people have been killed after a newly installed pedestrian bridge over a major Miami road collapsed.

7. #WHO’S NEXT?: Donald Trump has decided to sack National Security Advisor HR McMaster, according to US reports.

8. #ANIMAL CRUELTY: Residents of a small housing estate in Co Kerry have complained to the county dog warden after a fox was killed by a pack of hunt hounds outside their homes.

9. #CASTLEBAR: A Mayo man helped foil a petrol station robbery when he tackled the thief to the ground.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Brother and sister missing from Sligo
82,623  37
2
What happened in Paddy Jackson's home was 'a throwback to the days of male entitlement', jury told
78,049  0
3
Donald Trump says he wants to come to Ireland as he meets Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office
62,290  71
Fora
1
It's now more expensive to live in Dublin than London
2,014  0
2
Meet the fintech exec who moved west for the hiking and ended up with a startup
385  0
3
Ireland is getting its first direct flights to mainland China
244  0
The42
1
World Rugby stand Van der Westhuizen down for England-Ireland clash
45,786  35
2
Henderson handed starting role as Ireland chase Grand Slam in Twickenham
30,742  42
3
As it happened: Day 3 of Cheltenham 2018
29,316  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
Kendrick Lamar, N.E.R.D and Massive Attack have been announced for Electric Picnic 2018
13,557  23
2
A Dublin café denied accusations that they refused Barry Keoghan a table on account of his tracksuit
7,675  3
3
Katy Perry gave a teenage American Idol contestant his first kiss and it was pretty inappropriate
7,379  15

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
The 9 at 9: Friday
The 9 at 9: Friday
Mayo man foils petrol station robbery by tackling suspect to the ground
Gardaí investigate daylight sexual assault on grounds of Knock shrine
COURTS
Mother phoned garda after finding â¬19,000-worth of cannabis in son's wardrobe
Mother phoned garda after finding €19,000-worth of cannabis in son's wardrobe
State does not accept Graham Dwyer's privacy was breached by use of mobile phone records in his trial
Man jailed for four months for sexually assaulting student on bus
HIGH COURT
Graham Dwyer told that his challenge against how phone records were used in his trial is 'misconceived'
Graham Dwyer told that his challenge against how phone records were used in his trial is 'misconceived'
Belfast student seeks rights for Irish citizens in Northern Ireland to be allowed vote in Eighth referendum
'That was the time for Denis O'Brien to emerge from the shadows, but he didn't'
GARDAí
Brother and sister missing from Sligo
Brother and sister missing from Sligo
'A terrible tragedy': Farmer (90s) dies in accident on Kilkenny farm
GSOC investigating after woman (59) fatally struck by car in Donegal

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie