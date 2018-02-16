The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #DUBLIN: Gardaí have begun an investigation after the body of missing woman Joanne Lee was found in Ranelagh.

2. #PROJECT IRELAND: The government is set to launch the National Planning Framework today, which will lay out what investments will be made to help the country handle future population growth.

3. #FLORIDA: The FBI received a tip-off but failed to stop 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz from killing 17 people in a shooting at a school in Florida.

4. #NEW YORK: A former school teacher and his brother have been accused of stockpiling explosive materials in their Bronx apartment and paying students to dismantle fireworks for gunpowder to make bombs.

5. #BELFAST: Police investigating the murder of Raymond Johnston in Belfast believe dissident republican groups may have been involved in the killing.

6. #WAITING LISTS: Long waiting lists for orthodontist services in the midlands have meant that children and adults’ dental conditions have worsened, with one man waiting nine years for treatment.

7. #ANIMAL CRUELTY: An owner has received a lifetime ban from having a dog after a labrador was found in “cruel” conditions.

8. #AUSTRALIA: A parliamentary sex scandal has opened a rift in Australia’s governing coalition as deputy leader Barnaby Joyce described Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull as “inept” for criticising his affair with an aide.

9. #MOUNTJOY: Female prison officers can “bring something different” to the job and de-escalate certain situations better than their male counterparts, according to one senior officer.

