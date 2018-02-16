  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 16 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

FBI received tip off before Florida shooting but failed to stop teen from killing 17

Nikolas Cruz has admitted to shooting dead 17 people at his former school.

By AFP Friday 16 Feb 2018, 7:02 AM
4 hours ago 14,721 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3855035
Image: Sun Sentinel/TNS/ABACA/PA Images
Image: Sun Sentinel/TNS/ABACA/PA Images

A TEENAGER HAS confessed to gunning down 17 people at his former high school in Florida, court documents showed today, as the FBI admitted it had received a tip-off about the 19-year-old gunman yet failed to stop him.

As Americans reeled from the country’s worst school massacre since the horror at Sandy Hook six years ago, President Donald Trump suggested the root cause of the violence was a crisis of mental health – and defied calls to address gun control.

Terrified students hid in closets and under desks on Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, texting for help as the gunman, Nikolas Cruz, stalked the school with a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle.

Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder, appearing yesterday afternoon via video link before a judge who ordered him held without bond. More than a dozen other people were injured in the shooting spree.

“Today is a day of healing. Today is a day of mourning,” Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said.

After being read his legal rights, “Cruz stated that he was the gunman who entered the school campus armed with a AR-15 and began shooting students that he saw in the hallways and on the school grounds,” court documents showed.

Cruz arrived at the school in an Uber at 2.19 pm, authorities said. Less than three minutes later, he started spraying multiple classrooms with bullets. At 2.28 pm, he left the campus, according to an official timeline.

Cruz told police that he discarded his rifle – which he bought legally in Florida – and tactical gear in order to blend in with the crowd so he could flee, the documents showed.

After the shooting, he stopped at a Wal-Mart and then McDonald’s, Israel told reporters. He was detained 40 minutes later, after police identified him using school security camera footage.

In a sombre televised address to the nation in response to the 18th school shooting so far this year, Trump vowed to make mental health a priority – after tweeting about the “many signs” the gunman was “mentally disturbed” – while avoiding any talk of gun curbs.

Earlier in the day, Trump had asserted that “neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!”

School Shooting Florida Source: Brynn Anderson/PA Images

Expelled from school for disciplinary reasons, Cruz was known to be fixated on firearms — and had reportedly been identified as a potential threat to his classmates.

But US authorities themselves were under scrutiny, after the FBI confirmed it was alerted last September to a message posted on YouTube, in which a user named Nikolas Cruz vowed: “I’m going to be a professional school shooter.”

In a statement, the FBI said it had carried out “database reviews and other checks” but was unable to identify the person who made the post.

‘Something was off’

A mugshot of Cruz depicts an ordinary-looking young man – cleanly-cut chestnut hair, hazel eyes, his face speckled with freckles.

But the information emerging since his attack suggests there were red flags that should have set off danger alerts.

“I met him last year, he was in my class at the beginning of the year and when I first met him, I knew that something was off about him and he was kind of weird,” Manolo Alvarez, 17, told AFP.

Fellow students knew he posted violent messages online, and on Thursday the Anti-Defamation League reported he was a member of a white supremacist group and had taken part in military-style training exercises.

Fifteen people were killed at the high school, and two later died in hospital.

One of those killed was Aaron Feis, a well-loved football coach in Parkland, a city of about 30,000 people located north of Miami where Trump was due to travel to meet the shocked community.

Many others were first-year students at the school like Gina Montalto, who was a member of the school’s winter color guard squad.

Thousands of people turned out at numerous vigils throughout the day. Officials released silver balloons in honor of the 17 victims.

School Shooting Florida Vigils took place last night Source: Gerald Herbert/PA Images

“President Trump, please do something. Do something. Action. We need it now. These kids need safety now,” an emotional Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter Alyssa was among the dead, told CNN.

Carly Novell, a senior at the school who survived the shooting, said politicians must do something about gun violence.

“I just want people to stop, like, talking about it and then not doing anything. People keep, like, saying your thoughts and prayers and all of these things, but it doesn’t make a difference if nothing ever changes.”

‘We have to change’

While the latest shooting reignited questions about America’s gun laws, Trump — the first president to have addressed the powerful National Rifle Association gun lobby — staunchly opposes any additional controls.

School Shooting Florida Source: Charles Trainor Jr/PA Images

Opponents of gun curbs have sought to steer public debate onto the motives — and mental health — of people using the weapons.

But many have given up hope of meaningful reform in a majority-led Republican Congress riven by partisan rancor.

Since January 2013, there have been at least 291 school shootings across the country — an average of one a week, according to the non-profit group Everytown for Gun Safety.

“It is pretty clear that we’re failing our kids here,” said Melissa Falkowski, a teacher who squeezed 19 students into a closet at the high school to shield them from harm.

Comments are closed because the case remains before the courts, and the man charged has not yet been sentenced.

© – AFP, 2018

Read: For school gun massacre survivors, fear and grief takes hold

Read: Trump promises to tackle mental health, as he condemns Florida shooting as act of ‘evil’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
The weapon allegedly used in deadly Florida shooting is known as 'America's rifle'
27,434  82
Fora
1
A huge UK private equity firm has snapped up a wealthy Irish software company
264  0
The42
1
'It’s something I’ll remember forever' - The captain of the last Cork school to lift the Dr Harty Cup
10,714  3
DailyEdge.ie
1
Tell Us Your Skin Type And Budget And We'll Give You A Face Mask To Do
4,015  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Body found in Ranelagh is that of missing woman Joanne Lee
Body found in Ranelagh is that of missing woman Joanne Lee
Gardaí treating death of woman found in Ranelagh home as suspicious
GSOC notified after man (20s) dies in Wexford road crash
DUBLIN
Owner receives lifetime ban from having a dog after labrador found in 'cruel' conditions
Owner receives lifetime ban from having a dog after labrador found in 'cruel' conditions
Armed robber identified by gardaí due to his colourful underwear, court hears
This little Dublin lad's extremely sweet Valentine's gesture is going viral
COURT
Woman found guilty of impeding murder investigation by staging housemate's suicide
Woman found guilty of impeding murder investigation by staging housemate's suicide
Mother charged with assault of daughter (3) who died this week
Two men jailed in first trial linked to 2015 Paris attacks
LEINSTER
From delivering pizzas to delivering medals: Tadhg Beirne's momentum has been hard-won
From delivering pizzas to delivering medals: Tadhg Beirne's momentum has been hard-won
Henshaw to miss Leinster's Saracens clash as he's ruled out for up to four months
'Every game is a chance to put a marker down, a step closer to that jersey': Deegan delivering on 2014 promise

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie