The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #THE EIGHTH: As the Cabinet meets to discuss abortion,Â the Referendum Bill is expected to be presented to the DÃ¡il this evening or Friday.

2. #SUPREME COURT: Yesterdayâ€™s Supreme Court ruling on the status of the unborn in the Constitution has paved the way for the referendum.

3. #SALISBURY: British police are scrambling to uncover the source of a nerve agent that was used in an attempt to murder a former Russian spy.

4. #STORM EMMA: Aer Lingus hasÂ come in for stinging criticism from Irish passengers who were stranded throughout Europe during the blizzard conditions.

5. #GUN CONTROL: Florida has passed a bill that raises the minimum age to buy firearms to 21 while also funding a programme that allows some teachers to be armed.

6. #LAND PRICES:Â The national averageÂ price of an acre of land in Ireland is just over â‚¬9,000, a 3% increase when compared to 2016.

7. #DUNNES STORES:Â A man was awarded over â‚¬23,000 in damages after the Circuit Court ruled his former employer was liable for a thumb injury he had sustained while lifting crates.

8. #IWD 2018: Todayâ€™s International Womenâ€™s Day is being especially marked as the centenary of womenâ€™s suffrage in Ireland and the UK.

9. #WEEKEND WEATHER: After last weekâ€™s whiteout from the Beast and Storm Emma, hereâ€™s what the weather is looking like for the forthcoming days.