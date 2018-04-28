'My gladiator lay down his shield and gained his wings': Alfie Evans dies aged 23 months

Alfie Evans with his mother Kate James at Alder Hey Hospital, Liverpool, England

TODDLER ALFIE EVANS has died at the age of 23 months having survived for over four days after his ventilator was turned off.

His father Tom Evans confirmed the news in a Facebook post this morning , saying that his son died at 2.30am this morning.

He had been fighting Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in court to take Alfie to Rome for continued medical care.

The 23-month-old had his ventilator removed late on Monday after his parents exhausted all legal avenues to stop a February court ruling permitting the move, but continued breathing independently this week.

In the Facebook post this morning, Tom Evans wrote: “My gladiator lay down his shield and gained his wings at 02:30. Absolutely heartbroken. I LOVE YOU MY GUY.”

Pope Francis intervened in the case that has attracted worldwide attention, writing on Twitter that he hoped the parents’ “desire to seek new forms of treatment may be granted”.

Italy previously said it was granting citizenship to the toddler and an Italian defence ministry medical evacuation plane is on standby to fly Evans to Italy.

The case is the latest in a series of high-profile battles between parents of ill children and the British authorities.

The most recent example was that of Charlie Gard, who was born in August 2016 with a rare form of mitochondrial disease.

He died last year, one week short of his first birthday, after doctors withdrew life support treatment.

Gard’s parents fought a five-month legal battle for him to be taken to the United States for experimental treatment.