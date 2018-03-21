  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 21 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ant McPartlin charged with drink-driving

The presenter has stepped aside from upcoming TV commitments.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 21 Mar 2018, 6:07 PM
48 minutes ago 6,308 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3916819
Ant McPartlin
Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Ant McPartlin
Ant McPartlin
Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

ANT MCPARTLIN HAS been charged with drink-driving, police in the UK have confirmed.

The TV presenter was arrested following a collision with two other cars in London on Sunday afternoon. A young child was taken to hospital as a precaution after the collision.

Following the incident, McPartlin’s publicist confirmed that the 42-year-old would step aside from upcoming TV commitments and enter a rehabilitation facility.

McPartlin is expected to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on 4 April.

Saturday Night Takeaway

The remaining episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway will be hosted by his co-presenter Declan Donnelly.

Donnelly said in a statement to Sky News: “Whilst I never thought I’d be in this position, after much discussion and careful consideration we’ve decided that the remaining two shows of this series of Saturday Night Takeaway will go ahead.

“We made a promise to take hundreds of deserving winners to Florida to watch the series finale, and we will honour that.”

The past year has been a difficult one for McPartlin, who entered rehab in 2017 after developing an addiction to painkillers and recently announced that he was separating from his wife of 11 years, Lisa.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

Read: Ant McPartlin steps aside from presenting duties following arrest for drink-driving

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Teenage cyclist killed after being hit by minibus
78,607  25
2
Retirement: 'For the first time in nearly forty years I could openly admit that I didn't believe in God'
76,027  138
3
Danny Healy-Rae criticised for 'vile comments' in the Dáil about abortion
59,197  213
Fora
1
After another rejection, Johnny Ronan's plans for a Dublin skyscraper are almost dead
633  0
2
'Starting a business affects your health and your family life - people don't realise that'
519  0
3
'We're getting hit' - Even after a record year, Kerrygold's maker fears for the future
207  0
The42
1
Reading's Liam Kelly declines Ireland call-up to keep England options open
30,087  65
2
Grand Slam success will leave All Blacks wary of the threat that Ireland pose
22,458  18
3
'He took on a sinking ship, the thing was in a state' - Carlow's rising to end 33-year promotion wait
20,589  11
DailyEdge.ie
1
Holly and Phil talk about Ant McPartlin's drink-driving after viewers demand it
46,213  5
2
People were convinced that Louis Theroux celebrated Ireland's Grand Slam down in Wexford
10,531  0
3
Ben Affleck's massive new back tattoo is the talk of the internet for all the wrong reasons
6,026  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
'I am being used as a scapegoat': Academic who mined Facebook data for Cambridge Analytica
'I am being used as a scapegoat': Academic who mined Facebook data for Cambridge Analytica
Poll: Will you change your behaviour online because of the Cambridge Analytica scandal?
'Your phone is a data goldmine': What you can do to protect yourself against data mining
COURTS
Father accused of murdering infant son could be found guilty of manslaughter, jury told
Father accused of murdering infant son could be found guilty of manslaughter, jury told
Fund secures order requiring 'squatters' to leave Dublin property
Burglar, who almost bled to death after falling through skylight of target building, avoids jail time
GARDAí
Dublin Fire Brigade warns businesses about advertising scam
Dublin Fire Brigade warns businesses about advertising scam
Policing Authority denies it 'told tales' on garda civilian staff who raised concerns
Link between man who died suddenly and St Patrick's Day crash explored by Gardaí
DUBLIN
Sexton keen on Australia tour and feels Ireland's freshness told in Grand Slam
Sexton keen on Australia tour and feels Ireland's freshness told in Grand Slam
Pope Francis to celebrate Mass in the Phoenix Park on Sunday, 26 August
There are four counties where the average rent exceeds €1,000 per month

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie