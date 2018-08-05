This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man sustains what may be 'life-changing' injuries in west Belfast shooting

The man was shot in both legs at around 10.30pm last night.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 5 Aug 2018, 11:12 AM
38 minutes ago 1,355 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4165661
Springhill Drive, Belfast
Image: Google Maps
Springhill Drive, Belfast
Springhill Drive, Belfast
Image: Google Maps

A MAN HAS sustained what may be “life-changing” injuries in a paramilitary-style shooting in west Belfast last night.

The PSNI said that the man in his 30s had been shot in both legs in an alleyway close to the Westrock Gardens/Springhill Drive area at around 10.30pm.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

“While this man’s injuries are not life-threatening, they may well be life-changing,” Detective Paul Wright said.

“This was a brutal attack and yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence,” he said.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about this attack to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 1506 of 4/8/18.”

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to UK Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Read next:

