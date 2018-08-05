Man sustains what may be 'life-changing' injuries in west Belfast shooting

A MAN HAS sustained what may be “life-changing” injuries in a paramilitary-style shooting in west Belfast last night.

The PSNI said that the man in his 30s had been shot in both legs in an alleyway close to the Westrock Gardens/Springhill Drive area at around 10.30pm.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

“While this man’s injuries are not life-threatening, they may well be life-changing,” Detective Paul Wright said.

“This was a brutal attack and yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence,” he said.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about this attack to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 1506 of 4/8/18.”

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to UK Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.