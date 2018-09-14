This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Activists to be served with court order demanding removal from third Dublin property

Barrister Padraig D Lyons said he did not know if the activists are connected to those removed from a property on North Fredrick Street this week.

By Ray Managh Friday 14 Sep 2018, 8:43 PM
Take Back the City activists pictured at the property at Belvedere Place
Take Back the City activists pictured at the property at Belvedere Place
ACTIVISTS WHO HAVE occupied a property in Dublin city centre are to be served with legal proceedings demanding they leave and deliver up “vacant possession” to the owner.

Barrister Padraig D Lyons told the High Court today that a group had forcibly entered a four-storey Georgian building at 41 Belvedere Place, Dublin 1 on 8 September, and were still trespassing there.

Lyons, representing MJH Property Management Limited, with an address in Middlesex, England, said his application was similar to court orders granted earlier in relation to property in Summerhill and North Frederick Street.

He told Mr Justice Anthony Barr he did not know if the group in occupation of the previously vacant Belvedere Place building were connected to those controversially removed by security guards and gardaí from a property on North Fredrick Street earlier this week.

Judge Barr granted MJH Property Management short service of the company’s intention to seek High Court orders directing the trespassers to vacate the premises and deliver up vacant possession.

Lyons told the court that certain developments had partially taken place to the two top storeys which, as a result, may be unstable.

Judge Barr was also told by Carol O’Farrell, counsel for Dublin City Council, that a settlement had broken down between the local authority and a mother of three young children with regard to her leaving a house she had broken into in Coolock over a week ago.

The council had been seeking orders directing the removal of Ms Clare Elliot from the Coolock property together with her three children, the oldest of whom is seven.

O’Farrell said Elliot had been made an offer of emergency accommodation, but negotiations with her had broken down.

She asked that the proceedings be put into next Tuesday’s High Court list.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

Ray Managh

