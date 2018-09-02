This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 2 September, 2018
U2 forced to cut short Berlin gig as Bono loses his voice

The band said it is seeking medical advice.

By Ceimin Burke Sunday 2 Sep 2018, 8:30 AM
30 minutes ago 3,904 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4214676
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

U2 WAS FORCED to abandon their concert in Berlin last night when Bono lost his voice after performing a handful of songs.

“We’re so sorry for tonight’s cancellation,” the group said in a statement  on its website, which was signed by all members of the band except Bono.

“Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show and we were all looking forward to the second night in Berlin, but after a few songs, he suffered a complete loss of voice.”

We don’t know what has happened and we’re taking medical advice.

After the first few songs Bono appeared to have a problem with his voice. The 58-year-old stopped singing several times to drink from a thermos flask.

Some fans at the gig said Bono had announced that smoke machines had affected his singing.

He finally announced that he could no longer continue a handful of songs into the gig. The audience will be able to return for another U2 concert at a future date.

Actress Ashley Judd was at the show and tweeted that the crowd “felt for him” as he appeared “obviously powerless and vulnerable”.

“As always, we appreciate our audience’s understanding and all our fans’ support in Berlin and those who travelled from afar. We will update you very soon,” the statement said.

It was the second and last concert by the group in the German capital as part of its “Experience + Innocence” tour.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

