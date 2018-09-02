U2 forced to cut short Berlin gig as Bono loses his voice

U2 WAS FORCED to abandon their concert in Berlin last night when Bono lost his voice after performing a handful of songs.

“We’re so sorry for tonight’s cancellation,” the group said in a statement on its website, which was signed by all members of the band except Bono.

“Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show and we were all looking forward to the second night in Berlin, but after a few songs, he suffered a complete loss of voice.”

We don’t know what has happened and we’re taking medical advice.

After the first few songs Bono appeared to have a problem with his voice. The 58-year-old stopped singing several times to drink from a thermos flask.

Some fans at the gig said Bono had announced that smoke machines had affected his singing.

He finally announced that he could no longer continue a handful of songs into the gig. The audience will be able to return for another U2 concert at a future date.

Actress Ashley Judd was at the show and tweeted that the crowd “felt for him” as he appeared “obviously powerless and vulnerable”.

Actress Ashley Judd was at the show and tweeted that the crowd "felt for him" as he appeared "obviously powerless and vulnerable". She wrote: "The power of #bono voice before it surprised him in #Berlin and left him abruptly...he was singing his guts out (per usual). The crowd so felt for him as he with surrender was obviously powerless and vulnerable. He's real and he's human, too, like we all are."

“As always, we appreciate our audience’s understanding and all our fans’ support in Berlin and those who travelled from afar. We will update you very soon,” the statement said.

It was the second and last concert by the group in the German capital as part of its “Experience + Innocence” tour.