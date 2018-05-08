  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 8 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boris Johnson calls UK's post-Brexit trade plan 'crazy'

Britain’s Foreign Secretary said “a whole new web of bureaucracy” could be created.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 8 May 2018, 8:30 AM
52 minutes ago 4,108 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3999262
Boris Johnson, UK Foreign Secretary
Image: Isabel Infantes/EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images
Boris Johnson, UK Foreign Secretary
Boris Johnson, UK Foreign Secretary
Image: Isabel Infantes/EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

BORIS JOHNSON HAS described Britain’s post-Brexit customs plans as “crazy”.

A so-called customs partnership is one of the options on the table, and would involve the UK collecting import tariffs on behalf of the European Union (EU).

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the UK’s Foreign Secretary said the proposal would create “a whole new web of bureaucracy”.

Such a plan is reported to be backed by Prime Minister Theresa May. Conservative Party ministers failed to agree on a customs arrangement last week.

Speaking about the proposal, Johnson said: “It’s totally untried and would make it very, very difficult to do free trade deals.

“If you have the new customs partnership, you have a crazy system whereby you end up collecting the tariffs on behalf of the EU at the UK frontier.

Related Read

22.03.18 An Irishman in Brexit Britain: 'The atmosphere has changed since the vote'

“If the EU decides to impose punitive tariffs on something the UK wants to bring in cheaply there’s nothing you can do.

“That’s not taking back control of your trade policy, it’s not taking back control of your laws, it’s not taking back control of your borders, and it’s actually not taking back control of your money either because tariffs would get paid centrally back to Brussels.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last week said there is a risk that the EU and UK will fail to reach a withdrawal deal before an October deadline. He said the “sands were still shifting” but that a lot of progress still needs to be made before Britain officially leaves the EU next year.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Man arrested in west Dublin after walking outside shopping centre completely naked
87,870  57
2
Portobello residents 'barricading roads from drinkers urinating and throwing rubbish'
48,522  78
3
German police hunting 89-year-old 'Nazi grandma' who skipped jail
46,446  90
Fora
1
A host of markets in Dublin's Liberties have been given a deadline of next month to move out
1,189  0
2
Poll: Do you think a public banking model could threaten Ireland's elite lenders?
258  0
3
A Dublin music tech startup has scooped €1.5m in funding from a Californian investor
115  0
The42
1
10 young footballers to watch out for in this summer's senior championship
43,121  14
2
'Well, I wouldn't be married to her!' - How picking Gaelic changed Paula Murray's life
41,801  2
3
Lancaster: I think Joey Carbery should stay at Leinster
24,914  92
DailyEdge
1
You need to see Adele's whopper Titanic-themed 30th birthday party
6,467  0
2
Saoirse Ronan and her fellow actors are backing Together For Yes with a powerful open letter
4,910  6
3
11 things we need from Rihanna's lingerie line Savage X
4,813  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
UK
Boris Johnson calls UK's post-Brexit trade plan 'crazy'
Boris Johnson calls UK's post-Brexit trade plan 'crazy'
Police in Oxford open fire on gunman after person shot on street
Britain appeals to the US not to abandon Iran nuclear deal
ABORTION
The deadline to register to vote is today, here's what you need to know
The deadline to register to vote is today, here's what you need to know
Pregnancy timeline: When does the heart, brain, and face form?
Anti-amendment Dún Laoghaire bucked the national trend in '83. We went to talk to locals this week
OPINION
Floundering forests: The challenges facing the Irish forestry industry
Floundering forests: The challenges facing the Irish forestry industry
Borderline Personality Disorder: 'My emotions are overwhelming and almost impossible to regulate'
Standoffs with scorpions: The reality of filming in Sub-Saharan Africa

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie