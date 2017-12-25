Two men missing after car goes into river in Mayo

Update 12.01pm

TWO MEN ARE missing, after a car went into a river in west Co Mayo in the early hours of this morning.

The alarm was raised by a third man who is in his teens, who managed to escape the car. It is understood that the two missing men are in their 20s and from the area.

The incident occurred around four miles south of Louisburgh when the car was travelling on a bridge on the Carrownisky River, and it was swept away by the current.

The Coast Guard is currently busy attending to the scene in Louisburgh, as are local rescue services.

The incident happened at around 3am this morning.