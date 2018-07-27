Fermanagh bakery to build factory in Cavan to 'survive Brexit'

A FERMANAGH-BASED company that produces pizza and flatbreads has announced plans to build a new factory in Cavan.

Crust & Crumb said the new factory is “paramount to our survival after Brexit”.

A total of €5 million will be invested in the new facility, which is being supported by the Irish government through Enterprise Ireland.

The factory will be located in Ballyconnell and create approximately 80 full-time jobs.

Crust & Crumb Bakery Ltd has been in operation since 2011 and runs two premises in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh.

Spokesperson Mark McCaffrey said it’s hoped that the new factory will be operational by December.

“Since announcing this expansion to our customers we have been able to attain €6 million in orders by having a presence in Europe. This project is paramount to our survival after Brexit,” he said.

Speaking at the announcement today, Minister for Business Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys said it’s a priority of hers to ensure “we have the right conditions in place to encourage job creation” in border regions.