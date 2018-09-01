Pedestrian in his 60s killed after being struck by van in Cavan

A MAN IN his 60s has died after being struck by a van in Cavan last night.

The collision occurred at 9.10pm at Greagharue on the Bailieboro to Kells road, around one mile outside Bailieboro.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Cavan General hospital, where a post mortem will take place at a later stage.

This morning gardaí said the road is currently closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place.

They are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 8.30pm and 9.20pm to contact them in Bailieboro on 042 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.