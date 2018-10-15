This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 15 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cervical cancer support group set up in wake of controversy

CervicalCheck scandal survivors Vicky Phelan, Lorraine Walsh and Stephen Teap whose wife Irene died from the disease establish a new support group.

By Aisling O'Rourke Monday 15 Oct 2018, 10:07 AM
1 hour ago 1,729 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4286534
Stephen Teap, Lorraine Walsh and Vicky Phelan at the launch of 221+ Cervical Check Patient Support Group, held at Farmleigh, Dublin on Sunday.
Image: Paul Sherwood
Stephen Teap, Lorraine Walsh and Vicky Phelan at the launch of 221+ Cervical Check Patient Support Group, held at Farmleigh, Dublin on Sunday.
Stephen Teap, Lorraine Walsh and Vicky Phelan at the launch of 221+ Cervical Check Patient Support Group, held at Farmleigh, Dublin on Sunday.
Image: Paul Sherwood

A NEW SUPPORT group has been established to support women and their families affected by the CervicalCheck scandal. 

The body has been founded by patients Vicky Phelan and Lorraine Walsh and Stephen Teap, whose wife Irene died from the disease. 

They are among at least 221 women whose smear test results were read incorrectly

221+ CervicalCheck patient support group said in a statement that it aims to “represent the current known and unknown women and families impacted by the CervicalCheck controversy”. 

Its main objective will be to meet the needs of patients directly affected by the CervicalCheck controversy and their next of kin by providing information, advice and support in a structured and confidential manner.

The launch comes just days after two of the women affected by the scandal died. Emma Mhic Mhathúna and a woman who wished to remain anonymous lost their battle with the disease in the last week. 

Speaking at the launch on Sunday Lorraine Walsh described how she is “riddled with thoughts of what if” following the discovery of her missed test results. 

The day I found out I had cancer was what I thought was the worst day of my life! I was wrong; the day I found out that I shouldn’t have got cancer had my smear been read properly was the worst day of my life! 
I am now riddled every day with the awful thoughts of “what if?” which has shaken me to my very core and challenged me mentally and emotionally beyond any physical or emotional challenges that I ever experienced before. 

Walsh said the support she received from “fellow women and families involved in this disaster” has been of huge comfort. 

She went on to say:

We launch our official support group 221+ so we can continue to support each other through this very difficult time, it is soothing to be among people that understand my heartache as they are dealing with their own pain.

Related Reads

09.10.18 'A star that inspires us': Community gathers to send Emma Mhic Mhathúna on her final journey
08.10.18 'Intense negotiations' ongoing between HSE and CervicalCheck labs before contracts expire
12.09.18 Scally report: Family of deceased patient were told 'nuns don't get cervical cancer'

Vicky Phelan whose court case brought the controversy to public prominence said: 

The CervicalCheck scandal has been traumatic for the 221+ patients and their families.
Part of the process in healing from trauma is connecting with others who have been affected. One of the main functions of the 221+ Patient Support Group is to provide a safe, open, caring, supportive environment to allow this healing to take place.

Carrie Smith has been appointed as the group’s coordinator and its website will offer an ask the expert service, for women and their families to seek advice. 

The group will offer support in a number of areas:

  • Fertility                                       
  • Access to Legal Advice
  • Sexuality                                       
  • Access to Financial Supports
  • Bereavement                             
  • Psycho-oncology
  • Family Counseling                               
  • Clinical trials & drugs 
  • Communicating with children             
  • Coping with fatigue & side effects

The body is funded by the Department of Health and will be run independently of the HSE. It is supported by  the Marie Keating Foundation, Irish Cancer Society and Irish Patients Association.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aisling O'Rourke
@aislingorourke
aisling@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Quiz: How well do you know these landmark Irish buildings?
    42,752  14
    2
    		FactCheck: Is Varadkar right to say immigrants are more likely to be working than Irish people?
    41,753  129
    3
    		Kidnapped, robbed and killed - but Matthew Shepard is to finally be laid to rest after 20 years
    33,705  16
    Fora
    1
    		'If we're not successful in five years, we won't be here': Go-Ahead answers privatisation fears
    1,340  0
    2
    		If we want to keep roofs over people's heads, then we need tradespeople - not just degree-holders
    289  1
    3
    		Greencore has agreed to sell its troublesome US wing in a 'surprise' billion-dollar deal
    25  0
    The42
    1
    		'I have obviously got a lot of faith in him as a player' - O'Neill on Ireland's man of the match
    30,919  12
    2
    		'Boredom leads to a lot of things and we ended up going to the pub and wasting ourselves'
    30,891  5
    3
    		Dublin set for new football champions after Jude's knock out Vincent's
    29,451  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Are the days of influencer marketing numbered?
    4,519  0
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Sunday
    3,823  0
    3
    		8 ladies watches for under €40 that you're going to want to get your hands on
    3,509  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Man (30) injured in shooting incident in Dublin
    Man (30) injured in shooting incident in Dublin
    This 22-year-old woman has been missing from Mayo since last Thursday
    Garda Superintendent David Taylor has been suspended following the Charleton report
    DUBLIN
    Eir says full service has been restored following fault that led to phone and broadband outage
    Eir says full service has been restored following fault that led to phone and broadband outage
    Tourism officials quietly overhaul Dublin's multimillion-euro marketing brand
    Gunman shoots at wrong house in Dublin 'after thinking sex offender lived there'
    POLL
    Poll: Are you worried about a potential hard border outcome from Brexit?
    Poll: Are you worried about a potential hard border outcome from Brexit?
    Poll: What will the government look like after the next election?
    Poll: Will you watch the first TV debate of this year's presidential race tomorrow?
    OPINION
    Parking Mad: Filmmaker Paddy Slattery on attempting to access accessible parking
    Parking Mad: Filmmaker Paddy Slattery on attempting to access accessible parking
    Why I travelled home to vote in favour of adding 'North' to Macedonia's name
    Do dangerous minds rule the world?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie