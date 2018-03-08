  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 8 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Government offers advice to returning emigrants on how to get a home and access work

The report showed that, in 2016, around 26,000 emigrants returned home.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 8 Mar 2018, 8:52 AM
2 hours ago 5,794 Views 26 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3891442
A screengrab from the new online resource.
Image: Department of Foreign Affairs
A screengrab from the new online resource.
A screengrab from the new online resource.
Image: Department of Foreign Affairs

A NEW REPORT addressing the challenges faced by returning Irish emigrants has been published in a bid to get more people home.

The independent study prepared by Indecon was commissioned by the Department of Foreign Affairs with the goal of alleviating any unnecessary administrative burden affecting those wanting to come home.

The report showed that, in 2016, around 26,000 emigrants came back to Ireland.

Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon said that being able to access this information easily will help those coming home to readjust.

He said: “Difficulty in accessing clear information about Government services was a key issue identified by our returning emigrants. I have already prioritised this important area, and a new expanded ‘Returning to Ireland’ section is being added to the website of my department.”

The following resources are available:

  • Information Provision
  • Housing
  • Motor Driving
  • Employment
  • Financing and Banking and Pensions
  • Health and Childcare
  • Immigration and Welfare
  • Education Related
  • Entrepreneurial Related

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said he was happy the resource became available just before St Patrick’s Day “when the Government will engage with Irish communities and emigrants across the world”.

He said: “As we have worked to deepen our economic recovery, together we have created conditions where our people who had to leave the country because of economic need can now return. It is very welcome to see that our emigrants are now returning in large numbers – this means families are being reunited and local communities replenished.”

Read: Sunny spells and showers – here’s what the weather will be like this weekend >

Read: The average price of Irish land has gone up – it now costs over €9k per acre >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'It was pretty appalling' - Aer Lingus communication slammed by Irish stranded across Europe during Storm Emma
30,943  55
Fora
1
Bosses at LinkedIn and Wrigley have invested in this Irish social network for women
37  0
The42
1
BBC 'disappointed' to lose Pro14 live broadcast rights
11,613  24
DailyEdge.ie
1
The nation is struggling to get over Monkfishgate on last night's The Restaurant
3,302  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Judge dismisses claim worker's thumb injury was worsened by 'his daughter tugging it', awards him â¬23,000
Judge dismisses claim worker's thumb injury was worsened by 'his daughter tugging it', awards him €23,000
What the 'unborn' ruling means for the Eighth Amendment referendum
Father accused of murdering his baby told doctor who arrived on scene to 'do something'
GARDAí
Garda analysts 'were belittled and disrespected when they tried to highlight inaccurate homicide figures'
Garda analysts 'were belittled and disrespected when they tried to highlight inaccurate homicide figures'
'It makes no sense': Husband of missing Tina Satchwell says she would not have gone to woods
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his 70s at home in Waterford
DUBLIN
'It was pretty appalling' - Aer Lingus communication slammed by Irish stranded across Europe during Storm Emma
'It was pretty appalling' - Aer Lingus communication slammed by Irish stranded across Europe during Storm Emma
Man jailed for 6.5 years for sexual exploitation and defilement of child
A Cork Chinese and a Dublin Apache Pizza were both closed over 'rodent droppings' in the kitchen
IRELAND
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
Garry Ringrose set to return to Ireland's 13 shirt for Scotland clash
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie