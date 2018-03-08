Government offers advice to returning emigrants on how to get a home and access work

A NEW REPORT addressing the challenges faced by returning Irish emigrants has been published in a bid to get more people home.

The independent study prepared by Indecon was commissioned by the Department of Foreign Affairs with the goal of alleviating any unnecessary administrative burden affecting those wanting to come home.

The report showed that, in 2016, around 26,000 emigrants came back to Ireland.

Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon said that being able to access this information easily will help those coming home to readjust.

He said: “Difficulty in accessing clear information about Government services was a key issue identified by our returning emigrants. I have already prioritised this important area, and a new expanded ‘Returning to Ireland’ section is being added to the website of my department.”

The following resources are available:

Information Provision

Housing

Motor Driving

Employment

Financing and Banking and Pensions

Health and Childcare

Immigration and Welfare

Education Related

Entrepreneurial Related

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said he was happy the resource became available just before St Patrick’s Day “when the Government will engage with Irish communities and emigrants across the world”.

He said: “As we have worked to deepen our economic recovery, together we have created conditions where our people who had to leave the country because of economic need can now return. It is very welcome to see that our emigrants are now returning in large numbers – this means families are being reunited and local communities replenished.”