This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 15 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork man accused of helping migrants into Greece detained for 'at least' another 40 days

Seán Binder was volunteering with an NGO when he was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and being a member of a criminal organisation.

By Adam Daly Saturday 15 Sep 2018, 6:00 AM
44 minutes ago 849 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4209343
Seán Binder
Image: Image: Binder family
Seán Binder
Seán Binder
Image: Image: Binder family

A MAN FROM Cork who was arrested in Greece three weeks ago is now facing at least another 40 days in jail after his appeal to lift his temporary detention was denied on Monday.

Seán Binder, who grew up in Togher Co Cork, is facing up to 20 years in prison after police arrested him on suspicion of human trafficking, money laundering, espionage and being a member of a criminal organisation. 

The 24-year-old had been working as a volunteer with Emergency Response Centre International (ERCI) in Greece when he was detained along with four other volunteers. 

After the appeal to end his detention was denied, Seán was not surprised, according to his mother Fanny Binder.

He’s trying to prepare for the worst in order to be able to get through it. 

“Another appeal will be lodged at the end of this month but it could be another month before we get the result of that,” Fanny told TheJournal.ie.  

IMG-20180828-WA0039 Source: Binder family

The arrested members of ERCI were detained on the Greek island of Lesbos, where thousands of migrants are housed in squalid conditions in cramped camps. 

“The activities of an organised criminal network that systematically facilitated the illegal entry of foreigners were fully exposed,” a police statement said.

Members of the group were in contact with migrants on social media groups and “actively assisted” their illegal entry into Greece from 2015 onwards, according to the statement.

To keep tabs on migrant flows, the accused also illegally monitored Greek coastguard and EU border agency Frontex radio traffic.

Any information gathered was not shared with Greek authorities, the police said.

Overall, six Greeks and 24 foreign nationals were implicated in the case, they added. 

Fanny told TheJournal.ie that there is no evidence to support the accusation made against Seán.

“He wanted to help and serve the people in need. His father was a refugee himself,” she said. 

Fanny met Seán’s father when he fled from Vietnam to Germany after the Vietnam war. 

Seán moved to Ireland from Germany when he was five-years-old and considers Ireland as home according to Fanny. 

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that it was aware of Seán’s situation but as he is a German citizen it said that it “stands ready to assist our German colleagues where appropriate”. 

‘They did nothing wrong’

Seán, a graduate of Trinity College Dublin, was originally arrested in February but was not detained. 

He handed himself in to police three weeks ago when a warrant was issued for his arrest and after he heard his fellow ERCI volunteer Sarah Mardini had been detained. 

Mardini, a 23-year-old Syrian refugee student and scholarship recipient of Bard College in Berlin is believed to currently be in a women’s prison in Athens.

Her sister Yusra – a UNHCR goodwill ambassador – participated on the refugee team at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

A year earlier, the sisters had employed their swimming skills to pull the water-logged boat that brought them over from Turkey with another 18 people onboard.

“They did nothing wrong, they want to help people out of idealism,” said Yusra’s swimming coach Sven Spannekrebs.

“I was on Lesbos a few weeks ago and saw what all the volunteers are doing: A great job,” he told AFP.

'Bambi' award ceremony - Berlin Yusra and Sarah Mardini in Berlin, Germany, 17 November 2016. Source: DPA/PA Images

Spannekrebs said Mardini and Binder were “long-term volunteers for ERCI (and) never engaged in any illegal activity as suggested by the authorities”. 

Following the arrest of the ERCI activists, the group posted a statement on its website denying the accusations made against the organisation following the detention of some of its volunteers.  

“Αs soon as they were called, the staff and volunteers of ERCI came before the authorities in Lesvos voluntarily and in accordance to the requests, to provide explanations and be questioned about the current investigation.

“Finally, we express our total respect and trust in the integrity and the impartiality of the Greek judicial authorities and its members.”

Refugees arrive to Athens A boy carries a bag as he arrives aboard the passenger ferry Blue Star 2 from the island of Lesbos at the port of Piraeus, near Athens on 30 November, 2017. Source: DPA/PA Images

Lesbos has been a key gateway into the European Union since the start of the bloc’s migration crisis in 2015.

At the height of the influx, some 5,000 migrants and refugees, mostly from war-torn Syria, landed on the island’s beaches on a daily basis.

It now has the highest concentration of migrants in Greece, with the worst conditions in the camp of Moria where over 8,300 people live, according to UN figures – about triple the nominal capacity.

Most wait months for their asylum applications to be processed. Living conditions are squalid and violent flare-ups common.

‘It’s out of my hands’

Costas Georgiades, a family friend of the Binders and fellow volunteer for ECRI  who was also being investigated by authorities, told TheJournal.ie that while Seán waits to appeal his detention again he is expecting a transfer to a prison in Chios. 

“He is currently being held in the police station in Lesbos, as you can imagine it is not the most ideal place to be, it is only a temporary detention facility, he has been there for over 25 days.

“Because it is an ongoing criminal investigation, it is really hard for any political intervention, however, the German Embassy has been supportive within the boundaries that they are allowed to operate,” Georgiades said. 

Fanny added that if Seán is transferred to Chios his living conditions may approve but while he is in Lesbos she is able to visit him every day. 

“I do my best to be as close to him as possible, it’s all I can do really, it’s out of my hands,” Fanny said. 

With reporting from © – AFP, 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Woman, sacked for refusing to allow customer return Christmas lights, awarded €21,000
    82,154  51
    2
    		Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother axed
    63,264  61
    3
    		Mother and baby among four dead as Storm Florence batters US East Coast
    57,604  38
    Fora
    1
    		Sky has been fined over €100k for not informing customers about their right to cancel contracts
    322  0
    2
    		Industry bigwigs have pumped cash into Neva Labs – Mark Little’s plan to fix the media
    168  0
    3
    		Data centre firm EdgeConnex turned down rural Ireland because of a lack of adequate power
    136  0
    The42
    1
    		Serena Williams' sexism claims 'a bit far-fetched,' says US Open mixed doubles champion
    30,052  51
    2
    		Carbery class as seven-try Munster turn on the style to down Ospreys in Cork
    24,986  60
    3
    		'I want to damage him, for life...I want to torture him' - Lemieux aims dark jibe at Spike
    24,814  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's why you should pay absolutely no mind to Mark Wahlberg's insane daily schedule
    11,072  2
    2
    		6 beautiful vintage dresses perfect for you to sashay your way through Autumn's boozy brunches
    7,979  0
    3
    		Vogue Williams kicked off at 'parent shamers' on her Insta after going back to work... it's The Dredge
    6,211  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Activists to be served with court order demanding removal from third Dublin property
    Activists to be served with court order demanding removal from third Dublin property
    Mental health patients to be re-examined due to emergency legislation to address 'unconstitutional' law
    Motorist banned from driving for six months and fined €750 for parking in disabled bay
    HEALTH
    Cannabis remains most commonly used illegal drug in Ireland
    Cannabis remains most commonly used illegal drug in Ireland
    Irish pharmacists want condoms to be made VAT-free
    Anorexia patients hide batteries in sanitary pads to appear heavier while being treated in hospital
    DRUGS
    Suspected cannabis grow house discovered at Malahide restaurant
    Suspected cannabis grow house discovered at Malahide restaurant
    Homeless and addiction charity says 'Ireland is facing a deepening social crisis'
    'The invisible line': When a recreational drug habit becomes an addiction
    GARDAí
    Appeal for witnesses to come forward after fatal crash in Donegal
    Appeal for witnesses to come forward after fatal crash in Donegal
    'The Public Order Unit's protective hoods are not fashion accessories, but safety requirements in certain circumstances'
    An Garda Síochána has 'never fully embraced human rights standards'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie