Council wants to remove Trump's star from Walk of Fame

Donald Trump posing with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Trump's star after it was vandalized

THE WEST HOLLYWOOD City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The resolution urges the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.”

However, chamber president Leron Gubler tells the Los Angeles Times the chamber has never removed a star because it’s considered part of the walk’s “historic fabric.”

Austin Mikel Clay urging the West Hollywood City Council to permanently remove the star from the Hollywood Walk Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Monday’s vote came after a man accused of taking a pickax to the star last month was charged with a felony count of vandalism.

After bashing the plaque, the suspect called the police “and advised he had vandalised Donald Trump’s star,” the Los Angeles Times quoted police Lieutenant Karen Leong as saying.

The entire centre of the star was hacked out, leaving only pebbles and dirt where Trump’s name had been written large above a small image of a television.

The police confirmed to AFP that the suspect, Austin Mikel Clay, aged 24, turned himself in and was booked on a charge of felony vandalism.

It has since been repaired.

The star was previously vandalized days before the November 2016 election.

The star recognized Trump for his work on the TV reality show “The Apprentice.”

Before he was elected president in the November 2016 election, Trump starred as himself in The Apprentice TV reality series, and also appeared in Home Alone 2.

Workers repair the President Donald J. Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Source: Ringo Chiu via PA images

