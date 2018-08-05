Teenager dies in early morning crash in Mayo

A TEENAGER HAS died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Mayo in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened at around 1am at The Quay, Clare Island, Westport.

A male teenager, whose age has not been released, was fatally injured when the car he was driving collided with a ditch.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The stretch of road where the incident occurred has been closed off to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 50230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.