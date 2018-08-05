This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 5 August, 2018
Teenager dies in early morning crash in Mayo

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 5 Aug 2018, 8:21 AM
24 minutes ago
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A TEENAGER HAS died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Mayo in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened at around 1am at The Quay, Clare Island, Westport.

A male teenager, whose age has not been released, was fatally injured when the car he was driving collided with a ditch.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The stretch of road where the incident occurred has been closed off to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 50230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

