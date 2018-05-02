  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 2 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Motorists urged to be more aware of cyclists this bank holiday weekend

To date in 2018, six cyclists have been killed on Irish roads.

By Paul Hosford Wednesday 2 May 2018, 7:34 AM
50 minutes ago 1,987 Views 25 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3989384
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

TRANSPORT MINISTER SHANE Ross will today appeal to drivers to be more aware of cyclists this bank holiday weekend.

To date in 2018, six cyclists have been killed on Irish roads, compared to four in the same period last year. Added to this, there was a 50% increase in cyclistsâ€™ deaths in 2017 against 2016.

Today Ross and members of the gardaÃ­ and Road Safety Authority will appeal to drivers to leave a safe distance when overtaking cyclists and renew their appeal to all road users to act responsibly when travelling on the roads.

The RSA says it wants to educate drivers on sharing the roads safely with cyclists and highlight a motoristâ€™s responsibility to cyclists as vulnerable road users.

Last week, around 50 cyclists staged a lie-down protest outside of Leinster House to protest the number of cyclists killed on Irish roads.

Earlier this year, Ross announced legislation requiring drivers to allow a minimum passing distance for cyclists.

The law will require drivers to allow one metre when passing cyclists on roads with a speed limit under 50 km/h and 1.5 metre on roads with a limit of 50km/h or above.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Body found in search for woman missing from Sligo formally identified as Natalia Karaczyn
72,820  35
2
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
67,934  59
3
'We have asked them to stop': Both sides in referendum condemn graphic posters outside maternity hospitals
59,864  354
Fora
1
Irish LinkedIn rival Cohort is shutting down after failing to raise more money
359  0
2
'The biggest risk I've ever taken? Working directly with my father'
262  0
3
Co-working spaces could be the big winners from Dublin's office shortage
171  0
The42
1
As it happened: Real Madrid v Bayern Munich, Champions League semi-final second leg
43,313  26
2
Keane's Connacht fate sealed some time ago as Kiwi leaves after just one season
40,535  55
3
'I'm a goose' - Australian rugby star apologises for urinating on bar while dressed as cow
36,396  53
DailyEdge
1
The doctor who operated on Kanye's late mother has penned an open letter to him... It's The Dredge
5,022  0
2
Dear Fifi: Am I an asshole?
4,836  2
3
People are sharing their positive experiences of the Yes campaign so far and it's lovely
4,653  11

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
GardaÃ­ investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man stole over â‚¬14,000 from employer while waiting to be charged over child pornography offences
Man stole over â‚¬14,000 from employer while waiting to be charged over child pornography offences
Couple released from Garda custody after apologising for refusing to leave their Dublin home
Dublin couple jailed over systematic neglect and physical abuse of the man's young daughter
HSE
Cervical cancer: Harris confirms statutory investigation into CervicalCheck programme
Cervical cancer: Harris confirms statutory investigation into CervicalCheck programme
Vicky Phelan: It's scandalous government hasn't offered to pay for my cancer treatment
Poll: Will you continue to use State cancer-screening programmes?
GARDAÃ­
Body found in search for woman missing from Sligo formally identified as Natalia Karaczyn
Body found in search for woman missing from Sligo formally identified as Natalia Karaczyn
GardaÃ­ call in bomb disposal team after suspicious device found in Dublin
There are going to be 87 more gardaÃ­ on Ireland's roads
DUBLIN
'No team lasts forever' - Harte senses 'window of opportunity' to threaten Dubs' dominance
'No team lasts forever' - Harte senses 'window of opportunity' to threaten Dubs' dominance
GardaÃ­ renew appeal for teenager missing from Dublin since 12 April
Explosion thought to have caused Dublin apartment fire in which man (50s) was injured

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie