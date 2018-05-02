Motorists urged to be more aware of cyclists this bank holiday weekend

TRANSPORT MINISTER SHANE Ross will today appeal to drivers to be more aware of cyclists this bank holiday weekend.

To date in 2018, six cyclists have been killed on Irish roads, compared to four in the same period last year. Added to this, there was a 50% increase in cyclistsâ€™ deaths in 2017 against 2016.

Today Ross and members of the gardaÃ­ and Road Safety Authority will appeal to drivers to leave a safe distance when overtaking cyclists and renew their appeal to all road users to act responsibly when travelling on the roads.

The RSA says it wants to educate drivers on sharing the roads safely with cyclists and highlight a motoristâ€™s responsibility to cyclists as vulnerable road users.

Last week, around 50 cyclists staged a lie-down protest outside of Leinster House to protest the number of cyclists killed on Irish roads.

Earlier this year, Ross announced legislation requiring drivers to allow a minimum passing distance for cyclists.

The law will require drivers to allow one metre when passing cyclists on roads with a speed limit under 50 km/h and 1.5 metre on roads with a limit of 50km/h or above.