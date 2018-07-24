This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 24 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

200 elephants to be moved to Mozambique as part of effort to prevent falling numbers

The operation will be one of the country’s largest ever elephant relocations.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 24 Jul 2018, 10:17 AM
1 hour ago 2,298 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4144273
Image: Shutterstock/Craig Morrison
Image: Shutterstock/Craig Morrison

SOUTH AFRICAN DIAMOND producer De Beers Group has announced it will transport 200 elephants to a nature reserve in Mozambique.

The operation, one of the country’s largest ever elephant relocations, is part of a conservation effort to help restore Mozambique’s dwindling elephant population.

The company announced the move after the elephant population at the private Venetia Limpopo Nature Reserve got too high, risking extensive damage to the ecosystem.

The elephants will be transported about 1,500km from the reserve to Mozambique, which has one of the highest rates of poaching for ivory in the world.

De Beers said it would transport 60 elephants to the Zinave National Park in central Mozambique during July and August, with the remaining 140 elephants to be moved to conservation areas in the country from next year.

In a statement, the company revealed that it would also donate $500,000 (€427,496) to anti-poaching group the Peace Parks Foundation over five years.

De Beers Group CEO, Bruce Cleaver, said there was “no greater symbol of Africa than the majestic elephant”, and that the company was proud to help the animal flourish in Mozambique.

“This translocation is born of a deep sense of responsibility and is part of our wider commitment to continue to invest in new and innovative ways to protect the natural world,” he said.

Werner Myburgh, CEO of the Peace Parks Foundation, also welcomed the move, saying it would help the group’s “dream of restoring the landscape” at Zinave National Park.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Woman stabbed in the neck in Manchester hotel
84,164  13
2
Remains of Dublin man found buried in French city nine years after disappearance
80,009  17
3
'She couldn't stay awake at the end' - Husband speaks of pain of wife's loss following cervical misdiagnosis
67,522  11
Fora
1
Poll: Do you think there will be a no-deal Brexit?
433  0
2
Sligo's 200-year-old jail could be turned into a 'key tourism attraction'
315  0
3
After a 'turbulent' year of plant closures, Bord na Móna posted a multimillion-euro loss
207  0
The42
1
Narrowing of the Omagh pitch 'was a request from Sky' — Mickey Harte
44,372  30
2
Rory McIlroy becomes the European Tour's all-time highest earner on €35 million
35,262  31
3
12-time Olympic medallist Ryan Lochte slapped with 14-month ban for doping violation
26,261  17
DailyEdge
1
11 things people born after 2000 probably won't know about mobile phones
8,435  1
2
The creator and stars of Netflix's 'Insatiable' have responded to the 'fat shaming' backlash
7,559  1
3
An Irish wedding singer has gone viral for seriously winding up his mam ahead of a performance
5,748  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Former Defence Forces member who recorded young girl exposing herself jailed
Former Defence Forces member who recorded young girl exposing herself jailed
Woman, who attacked and pulled clumps of hair from mum travelling with baby on Dublin Bus, avoids jail
Brothers beaten up outside Dublin nightclub awarded over €50,000 in damages
DUBLIN
Plans for hundreds of 'cost rental' homes at St Michael's Estate in Inchicore
Plans for hundreds of 'cost rental' homes at St Michael's Estate in Inchicore
Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host All-Ireland camogie quarter-final double-header
Child at Oberstown detention centre has a €25,000 contract out on his life
CORK
Clonakilty wants to become Ireland's first autism-friendly town
Clonakilty wants to become Ireland's first autism-friendly town
Liam Miller tribute organisers to meet with GAA president over use of Páirc Uí Chaoimh tomorrow
Explainer: Can the Liam Miller tribute match be allowed take place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie