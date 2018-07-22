Cancelled flights at Cork Airport as crane required to remove private plane from runway

AT LEAST TWO departing flights were cancelled at Cork Airport this afternoon and four incoming flights have been diverted to Shannon.

It’s after a private plane incurred a burst nose wheel and blocked the main runway.

“There are delays to flights at Cork Airport after an executive jet incurred a burst nose wheel before departure,” airport officials said on Twitter this afternoon.

“The aircraft will be lifted by crane from the main runway presently.

“There are no injuries. Passengers should check the status of flights with their airline. Apologies.”

Four flights due to land at the airport between 3.45pm and 4.45pm this afternoon were diverted to Shannon.

At least two departing flights – one to Paris and one to Malaga – have been cancelled.