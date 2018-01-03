Dublin Fire Brigade was very busy dealing with Storm Eleanor yesterday

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE (DFB) dealt with over 100 calls specifically related to Storm Eleanor in an eight-hour period yesterday.

The service was responding to calls in Dublin, Cavan, Meath and Monaghan.

A spokesperson told TheJournal.ie that the majority of the calls related to downed trees and road traffic collisions.

40 of the calls related to the capital, while 43 calls were made in Cavan. Ten were made in Meath and 11 in Monaghan. The figure for Cavan was noted as particularly high. In fact, at one point in the evening, all fire stations in the county were out on call, something that was called “rare”.

One callout in Cavan related to an incident where two people were hospitalised after a tree branch fell on their car. They were taken to Cavan General Hospital with head injuries.

All of the calls came on top of the service’s normal workload, which saw it receive over 1,000 calls over the 48 hours from New Year’s Day.

The DFB spokesperson said that while yesterday was busy, it was not busier than October’s Storm Ophelia.

An orange weather warning remains in place for nine counties until 2pm today, while a yellow warning is in place for the rest of country.

Thousands are still without power due to the storm, which brought wind speeds over 100 km/hr.