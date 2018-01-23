Dolores O'Riordan will be laid to rest today

CRANBERRIES LEAD SINGER Dolores Oâ€™Riordan will be laid to rest today.
The Limerick icon will be buried at a private family burial following a funeral at the Church of Saint Ailbe, Ballybricken at 11.30am today.
The 46-year-old singer was found dead in the Hilton hotel on Park Lane in London last Monday morning. An inquest into her death will take place on 3 April.
A removal last night was attended by President Michael D Higgins, who met with the Oâ€™Riordan family. The remains of Dolores Oâ€™Riordan were then brought from Crossâ€™s Funeral Home in Ballyneety to St Ailbeâ€™s for todayâ€™s service.
Canon Liam McNamara, a family friend, will be chief celebrant of the Mass which will be attended by family, neighbours, friends and by the local community.
As the church has a limited capacity, attendance is strictly reserved for family, relatives and parishioners only.
GardaÃ will have a one-way traffic management plan in place from 9am.
Read: Dolores Oâ€™Riordan inquest adjourned until April
COMMENTS (2)