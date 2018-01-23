Dolores O'Riordan will be laid to rest today

The coffin of Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan is removed from St Joseph's Church in Limerick, Ireland, for reposal at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety.

The coffin of Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan is removed from St Joseph's Church in Limerick, Ireland, for reposal at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety.

CRANBERRIES LEAD SINGER Dolores Oâ€™Riordan will be laid to rest today.

The Limerick icon will be buried at a private family burial following a funeral at the Church of Saint Ailbe, Ballybricken at 11.30am today.

The 46-year-old singer was found dead in the Hilton hotel on Park Lane in London last Monday morning. An inquest into her death will take place on 3 April.

A removal last night was attended by President Michael D Higgins, who met with the Oâ€™Riordan family. The remains of Dolores Oâ€™Riordan were then brought from Crossâ€™s Funeral Home in Ballyneety to St Ailbeâ€™s for todayâ€™s service.

Canon Liam McNamara, a family friend, will be chief celebrant of the Mass which will be attended by family, neighbours, friends and by the local community.

As the church has a limited capacity, attendance is strictly reserved for family, relatives and parishioners only.

GardaÃ­ will have a one-way traffic management plan in place from 9am.