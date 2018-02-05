  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 6 February, 2018
Donald Trump has united British politicians after he went after the 'broke' NHS

Trump’s tweet comes after UK marchers have been calling for more NHS funding.

By AFP Monday 5 Feb 2018, 7:50 PM
8 hours ago 19,792 Views 49 Comments
Donald Trump during a meeting with Theresa May in Davos.
Image: Evan Vucci
Image: Evan Vucci

UK POLITICIANS HAVE reacted angrily to a tweet from US President Donald Trump attacking its public healthcare system.

“The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working,” Trump wrote in an early morning tweet.

“Dems want to greatly raise taxes for really bad and non-personal medical care. No thanks!”

The tweet came after thousands of people marched through central London on Saturday in support of more funding for the state-funded National Health Service (NHS), which is straining under the weight of winter demand.

One possible explanation for Trump’s criticism was an appearance by Brexit champion Nigel Farage, a personal friend of the president, on Fox News earlier today where he talked about the NHS.

British Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt issued a sharp rebuke, tweeting:

Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman also said she was “proud of having an NHS that is free at the point of delivery.”

NHS staffing levels have been in crisis for months, an issue made worse by a winter flu outbreak.

Despite its current woes, the NHS, which was created after World War II, is a revered institution and Trump’s comments prompted widespread resentment.

“Wrong. People were marching because we love our NHS and hate what the Tories are doing to it,” tweeted Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

“Healthcare is a human right,” he added.

‘Divisive, incorrect rhetoric’

The People’s Assembly, an anti-austerity campaign group that organised the demonstration, also wrote an open letter to Trump defending the NHS.

“It has been a shining example to the world of what can be achieved when we put the needs of the collective good over the interests of a few wealthy individuals,” the letter read.

Unfortunately our current government have been persuaded to increasingly adopt policies which represent those of your government. We don’t agree with your divisive and incorrect rhetoric. No thanks.

NHS march A march in London over the weekend seeking greater funding for the NHS. Source: Yui Mok/PA Images

Trump’s own attempts to reverse his predecessor’s healthcare reform — known as Obamacare — twice ended in failure, before his party succeeded in eliminating a key element, the so-called “individual mandate” as part of tax reform.

The measure required individuals to buy health insurance as a way to lower costs by ensuring that healthy people were part of insurance pools.

The “special relationship” between Britain and the United States has shown some signs of strain since Trump came to office a year ago.

Prime Minister Theresa May was the first foreign leader to visit Trump following his inauguration in January last year, when she invited him to make a state visit.

The trip has been delayed, however, and Trump recently pulled out of a plan to open the new US embassy in London, a move British officials blamed on threats of mass protests.

Trump has also angered the British with previous controversial tweets, including retweeting an extremist group’s anti-Muslim propaganda and sparring with London mayor Sadiq Khan following a terror attack.

© – AFP 2018

