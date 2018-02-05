  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 5 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Holocaust denier to become Republican nominee for Illinois race for Congress

Art Jones is currently the only Republican candidate for the November election.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 5 Feb 2018, 8:59 AM
7 hours ago 14,427 Views 76 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3834287
Source: Chicago Sun-Times/YouTube

A NEO-NAZI Holocaust denier is poised to become the Republican nominee for a congressional seat in Illinois, the Chicago Sun-Times has reported.

Art Jones, the potential candidate, is not a supporter of Republican Donald Trump. Last April, The Guardian published a video of Jones at a neo-Nazi retreat in Kentucky, where he complained that Trump “has surrounded himself with hordes of Jews, including a Jew in his own family, that punk named Jared Kushner”.

“I’m sorry I voted for that son of a bitch, pardon my English,” Jones said.

“I really am. I’m sorry I paid $180 out of my own pocket for three big banners that said ‘President Trump, build the wall’. The man has betrayed us.”

Despite his opinions on the current Republican US president, Jones has become the sole Republican candidate for the third congressional district of Illinois. The area is so heavily Democratic that no other Republican candidate considered running.

In an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, Jones said: “Well, first of all, I’m running for Congress not the chancellor of Germany. All right. To me, the Holocaust is what I said it is. It’s an international extortion racket.”

The website for Jones’ latest congressional run includes documents titled “The Holocaust Racket”, which calls the genocide carried out by the Nazi regime in Germany “the biggest blackest lie in history”.

Jones, aged 70, is a retired insurance agent who lives in suburban Lyons. Since the 1970s, he has repeatedly attempted to win office in Milwaukee and Chicago. In 1976, he ran for Milwaukee mayor, according to Chicago Sun-Times.

Between the 1990s and 2016, Jones has jumped in the GOP 3rd Congressional District primary seven times. However, he has never come close to becoming a viable candidate.

This year, he has become the only candidate on the Republican ballot.

“And given the fact that I’ve got no opposition in the primary, OK, I win that one [the primary] by default all right,” Jones said during the Chicago Sun-Times interview.

Jones told the newspaper that he is a former leader of the American Nazi Party and now heads a group called the American First Committee.

“Membership in this organisation is open to any white American citizen of European, non-Jewish descent,” he said.

The chairperson of the Illinois Republican Party, Tim Schneider, issued a statement to the Sun-Times in relation to Jones’ candidacy: “The Illinois Republican Party and our country have no place for Nazis like Arthur Jones.

“We strongly oppose his racist views and his candidacy for any public office, including the 3rd Congressional District.”

On 6 November, Jones will face either Democrat Daniel Lipinski or Democrat Marie Newman.

Read: Paul Ryan deleted a tweet where he hailed a $1.50 tax saving for a US school worker

More: A climate change sceptic proposed as Trump’s top environmental adviser has been dropped

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (76)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Online shopping is going to become a lot cheaper thanks to a new EU law
62,277  48
2
Three-year-old girl killed in Kildare car crash
52,510  29
3
My wife died 20 years ago and my son has autism, Alone has given me a friend
43,010  21
Fora
1
Dozens of developers are fighting to keep their lands off the vacant sites list
775  0
2
The Limerick billionaires behind Stripe are opening a Dublin engineering hub
438  0
3
What Nuritas is cooking up in its new Dublin lab next to the Lord Mayor's house
281  0
The42
1
As it happened: Liverpool v Tottenham, Premier League
42,002  59
2
Eagles soar to Super Bowl as Patriots and Brady upset
39,567  32
3
Let our foolproof quiz decide who you should support in tonight's Super Bowl
37,860  0
DailyEdge.ie
1
Kylie Jenner announced the arrival of her baby girl and shared a lovely video of her pregnancy
18,276  7
2
An Irish hotel manager appeared on Take Me Out last night, and the thirst was real
16,522  0
3
Can You Name the Minor Boyfriends from Friends?
8,723  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ receive report of sexual assault accusation against Harvey Weinstein
Gardaí receive report of sexual assault accusation against Harvey Weinstein
Gardaí investigating sudden death of on-duty taxi driver on Sunday morning
Three-year-old girl killed in Kildare car crash
DUBLIN
Paul Simon to play his penultimate gig at Dublin's RDS this July
Paul Simon to play his penultimate gig at Dublin's RDS this July
Explainer: What is the National Planning Framework 2040?
Ballymun Sinn Féin councillor resigns citing 'orchestrated bullying campaign' in area
FRANCE
'You switch off and go into a deep, dark place': CJ Stander's (obstructed) view of those 41 phases
'You switch off and go into a deep, dark place': CJ Stander's (obstructed) view of those 41 phases
'Getting through something like that, I think it helps build the group together'
Powerhouse centre Aki cherishes special Six Nations debut for Ireland
IRELAND
Over one million people tuned in to see Irelandâs victory against France on Saturday
Over one million people tuned in to see Ireland’s victory against France on Saturday
Van der Flier out for the season with knee injury, Conway set to miss Italy clash
Wonderful Welsh dominate our Six Nations Team of the Week

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie