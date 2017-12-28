Investigation launched following drug seizure at Dublin army barracks

A QUANTITY OF drugs have been found in an army barracks in Dublin.

Gardaí have confirmed a quantity of drugs were found in a communal bathroom in the Cathal Brugha Army Barracks in Rathmines last Friday.

The drugs were seized by gardaí and brought to Rathmines Garda Station.

An investigation has been launched by military police and gardaí.

No arrests have been made in relation to the seizure, according to military police.