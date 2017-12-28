  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 28 December, 2017
Investigation launched following drug seizure at Dublin army barracks

The drugs were seized by gardaí and brought to Rathmines Garda Station.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 28 Dec 2017, 8:23 AM
6 hours ago 14,617 Views 40 Comments
Cathal Brugha Army Barracks
Image: RollingNews.ie
Cathal Brugha Army Barracks
Cathal Brugha Army Barracks
Image: RollingNews.ie

A QUANTITY OF drugs have been found in an army barracks in Dublin.

Gardaí have confirmed a quantity of drugs were found in a communal bathroom in the Cathal Brugha Army Barracks in Rathmines last Friday.

The drugs were seized by gardaí and brought to Rathmines Garda Station.

An investigation has been launched by military police and gardaí.

No arrests have been made in relation to the seizure, according to military police.

