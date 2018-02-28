Transport updates: Luas to operate til midnight tonight, noon tomorrow: Irish Rail running with delays

Updated at 6pm

LUAS SERVICES IN Dublin are operating as normal on both the Red and Green lines this evening, with trams departing every 15-20 minutes between Saggart/Tallaght and The Point and between Bridesglen and Broombridge.

Services are expected to operate until the last scheduled service at midnight.

The tram operator does say however that the precise frequency at times “will be impossible to forecast”.

Meanwhile, services on the tram system tomorrow are expected to run between 5.30am and noon at a roughly 30 minute frequency.

Irish Rail

Irish Rail says that its Dublin-Sligo services are running with delays of up to 30 minutes, while trains operating in and out of Heuston Station are running at a delayof about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, in Cork, things are looking pretty snowy:

The company says it has cancelled the following services, and the last train to depart Heuston tonight will be the 10.10pm train to Portlaoise.

Maynooth services cancellations

17:30 & 18:12 Connolly to Maynooth

16:40,18:20 & 18:55 Maynooth to Connolly

15:10 Pearse to Maynooth is defferred to 15:25

Phoenix Park tunnel services canellations

16.20, 17.00, 17.58 & 18.40 Grand Canal Dock to Hazelhatch

15.10 Newbridge to Pearse

17.00, 17.31 & 17.55 Hazelhatch to GCD

Intercity service cancellations

20.15 Heuston to Carlow

21.35 Carlow to Heuston

22.25 Portlaoise to Heuston

23.10 Heuston to Kildare

Rosslare Services alterations

16.37 Connolly to Rosslare will operate to Gorey only

17.38 Connolly to Wexford will operate through to Rosslare

For the latest updates and further details check the website.

Dublin Bus

Dublin Bus says it won’t operate any services after 7pm this evening, while Bus Éireann is also ending commuter and rural services early in the east.

Dublin Bus isn’t running at all tomorrow. Bus Éireann has also cancelled services in Leinster and Munster tomorrow, where a status red weather alert will be in effect from 4pm.

“Due to the updated forecast for deteriorating weather conditions this evening, Dublin Bus wishes to advise customers that we will operate our services this evening until 7pm,” a statement this evening said.

“Last departures to and from the city centre will be at 7pm.

Our focus is on operating our services to get customers and employees home safely this evening.

Bus Éireann

Bus Éireann said it had experienced “significant disruption to services in the east today”.

The company has now acknowledged that none of its services will operate in Leinster or Munster tomorrow, up until noon on Friday.

“There will be no further commuter or rural services in the East – where there is a red warning – for the duration of the day. This includes Dublin, Wicklow, Louth, Meath, and Kildare.”

Expressway inter-city services have also been severely disrupted today, the transport provider said. Updates can be found at the Expressway website.

Most other services in the rest of the country are operating albeit with delays and some minor curtailments.

Ferries

Irish Ferries has cancelled its ‘Swift’ sailings today, but other ferries departed on time.

Stena cancelled a morning crossing from Rosslare but sailings between Dublin and Holyhead went ahead as normal.