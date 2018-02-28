  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -2 °C Wednesday 28 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Transport updates: Luas to operate til midnight tonight, noon tomorrow: Irish Rail running with delays

The wintry weather is continuing to impact transport providers – here’s the latest.

By Daragh Brophy Wednesday 28 Feb 2018, 5:59 PM
46 minutes ago 12,951 Views 31 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3877470
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

Updated at 6pm

LUAS SERVICES IN Dublin are operating as normal on both the Red and Green lines this evening, with trams departing every 15-20 minutes between Saggart/Tallaght and The Point and between Bridesglen and Broombridge.

Services are expected to operate until the last scheduled service at midnight.

The tram operator does say however that the precise frequency at times “will be impossible to forecast”.

Meanwhile, services on the tram system tomorrow are expected to run between 5.30am and noon at a roughly 30 minute frequency.

Irish Rail

Irish Rail says that its Dublin-Sligo services are running with delays of up to 30 minutes, while trains operating in and out of Heuston Station are running at a delayof about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, in Cork, things are looking pretty snowy:

The company says it has cancelled the following services, and the last train to depart Heuston tonight will be the 10.10pm train to Portlaoise.

Maynooth services cancellations

  • 17:30 & 18:12 Connolly to Maynooth
  • 16:40,18:20 & 18:55 Maynooth to Connolly
  • 15:10 Pearse to Maynooth is defferred to 15:25

Phoenix Park tunnel services canellations

  • 16.20, 17.00, 17.58 & 18.40 Grand Canal Dock to Hazelhatch
  • 15.10 Newbridge to Pearse
  • 17.00, 17.31 & 17.55 Hazelhatch to GCD

Intercity service cancellations

  • 20.15 Heuston to Carlow
  • 21.35 Carlow to Heuston
  • 22.25 Portlaoise to Heuston
  • 23.10 Heuston to Kildare

Rosslare Services alterations

  • 16.37 Connolly to Rosslare will operate to Gorey only
  • 17.38 Connolly to Wexford will operate through to Rosslare

For the latest updates and further details check the website.

Dublin Bus

Dublin Bus says it won’t operate any services after 7pm this evening, while Bus Éireann is also ending commuter and rural services early in the east.

Dublin Bus isn’t running at all tomorrow. Bus Éireann has also cancelled services in Leinster and Munster tomorrow, where a status red weather alert will be in effect from 4pm.

“Due to the updated forecast for deteriorating weather conditions this evening, Dublin Bus wishes to advise customers that we will operate our services this evening until 7pm,” a statement this evening said.

“Last departures to and from the city centre will be at 7pm.

Our focus is on operating our services to get customers and employees home safely this evening.

Bus Éireann

Bus Éireann said it had experienced “significant disruption to services in the east today”.
The company has now acknowledged that none of its services will operate in Leinster or Munster tomorrow, up until noon on Friday.

“There will be no further commuter or rural services in the East – where there is a red warning – for the duration of the day. This includes Dublin, Wicklow, Louth, Meath, and Kildare.”

Expressway inter-city services have also been severely disrupted today, the transport provider said. Updates can be found at the Expressway website.

Most other services in the rest of the country are operating albeit with delays and some minor curtailments.

Ferries

Irish Ferries has cancelled its ‘Swift’ sailings today, but other ferries departed on time.

Stena cancelled a morning crossing from Rosslare but sailings between Dublin and Holyhead went ahead as normal.

Read: Some post offices and Lidl stores closing early tomorrow because of bad weather >

Read: People in Leinster and Munster advised to stay in their homes from 4pm tomorrow >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Red weather warning issued after heavy overnight snow
318,815  171
2
AS IT HAPPENED: Heavy snows causes transport chaos throughout Ireland
142,077  34
3
Met Éireann issues red alert for Munster and Leinster, warning of 'blizzard-like' conditions
119,834  78
Fora
1
Intercom is about to embark on a massive hiring spree – with 150 jobs going in Dublin
676  0
2
Here's what employers need to know about the 'Beast from the East'
623  0
3
Electronics chain Maplin has collapsed into administration blaming Brexit for its woes
294  0
The42
1
Calculators at the ready…here’s the Allianz hurling league permutations
29,024  9
2
Snow problem for Dundalk as they end goalless league start by firing eight past Limerick
22,055  37
3
Kaino ends All Blacks career and announces France switch
15,652  14
DailyEdge.ie
1
Here's what you need to know about Vero, the 'new Instagram' everyone is talking about
6,418  3
2
13 people you are absolutely guaranteed to meet in every Irish university
5,768  2
3
People were heartbroken watching this week's episode of First Dates
5,246  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man jailed for stabbing neighbour over 'incessantly' reciting poetry
Man jailed for stabbing neighbour over 'incessantly' reciting poetry
Prosecution alleges father killed six-month-old son by putting baby wipe in his throat
Man jailed for two years for falsely imprisoning teenagers and threatening to pour 'acid' into their eyes
GARDAí
Five people arrested in connection with scam that cost Dublin Zoo â¬500k
Five people arrested in connection with scam that cost Dublin Zoo €500k
14 people due in court after drugs sold to undercover gardaí in Offaly
Public appeal to find missing teenage boy
DUBLIN
Appeal for 15-year-old Kim Berry missing from Dublin
Appeal for 15-year-old Kim Berry missing from Dublin
PHOTOS: Many parts of Ireland are covered in snow
11 things you will always notice if you use public transport in Ireland
IRELAND
Eddie Jones: 'It took NZ 8 years to learn to fix things on the field, weâre trying to do it in 4'
Eddie Jones: 'It took NZ 8 years to learn to fix things on the field, we’re trying to do it in 4'
Ryan Wilson escapes 'contact with eye area' ban, available for clash with Ireland
Munster's Farrell to miss Toulon clash as his season could be over

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie