Some post offices and Lidl stores closing early tomorrow because of bad weather

Updated at 4.33pm

File photo Source: AFP/Getty Images

A NUMBER OF businesses are set to close or adjust their opening hours as the bad weather worsens.

People in Munster and Leinster have been advised to remain indoors from 4pm tomorrow, when a status red snow-ice warning for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath will kick in.

The warning will remain in place until noon on Friday. Status orange snow-ice warnings have been issued for several other counties.

As a result of the bad weather, Lidl has decided to close all stores in Leinster and Munster from 3pm tomorrow until 1pm on Friday.

In a statement, the company said: “We are continuing to assess and monitor the situation as it happens. As always the health and safety of all colleagues and customers remains an absolute priority.

“Decisions may be taken at individual store level to extend this closure period depending on localised weather conditions.”

Source: IKEAIE/Twitter

Ikea’s store in Ballymun and its collection Point in Carrickmines, both in Dublin, will remain closed until further notice. The store apologised for any inconvenience caused to customers.

Arnotts Department Store on Henry Street in Dublin city centre will also be closed tomorrow, the company said in a statement, adding: “The safety of our team members and customers is our priority at this time.”

All Dublin City Council public offices closed at 3pm today – this includes all parks, leisure centres, libraries and bring centres. The council has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Postal services

An Post services have also been affected by the bad weather. Letter and parcel services within all counties affected by the status red warning are suspended until further notice.

An Post said collection and delivery services will continue to operate in other parts of the country, “subject to local management discretion and with due regard for staff safety and the advice provided by the National Emergency Coordination Group”.

The company said it “will continue to closely monitor local weather and road conditions for the rest of the day and overnight”.

Post offices in red alert counties will close at 3pm today. In other counties, depending on local weather, road conditions and logistics, post offices will remain open until later this evening.

Where possible, post offices in red alert counties will be open from 9am to 1pm tomorrow. In other areas, normal services will be maintained “where possible and depending on local weather and road conditions”.

We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.