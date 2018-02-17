Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes southwest Britain

A 4.4 MAGNITUDE earthquake has hit southwest Britain this afternoon, the British Geological Survey (BGS) has confirmed.

The BGS said the earthquake struck 20 kilometres outside of Swansea in southwest Wales.

The epicentre was 7.4 kilometres underground.

“Events of this magnitude only happen in the UK every two to three years,” the BGS said.

Speaking to BBC News, Roger Musson from BGS said this has been the largest earthquake in Britain in 10 years.

“This one has been felt all over Wales, most of western England, it has been felt as far east as London, and as far north as the southern edge of the lake district,” Musson said.

There have been no reports of damage as a result of the earthquake so far, according to Musson.

Just in: Event epicentre approx 20km NNE of Swansea, with 4.4 magnitude at a depth of 7.4km. Events of this magnitude only happen in the UK every 2-3 years. — BGS (@BritGeoSurvey) February 17, 2018 Source: BGS /Twitter

South West Police Cardiff called the earthquake “minor” and said that there “is no need to phone the emergency services unless you have something to report”.