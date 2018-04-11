Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

WORLD

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (C) arrives to testify at a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees on Capitol Hill in Washington DC. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#UNITED STATES: House speaker Paul Ryan said that he will retire rather than seek another term in Congress.

#INDIA: Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said he would lead a day-long fast on Thursday in a tit-for-tat protest against the opposition, whose leaders were caught feasting moments before they launched their own hunger strike.

#ALGERIA: over 257 people were killed after a military plane crashed near the capital of Algeria today.

#TRUMP: US president Donald Trump warned Russia about supporting Syrian President Bashar al Assad, and said US missiles “will be coming” in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack on civilians.

PARTING SHOT

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is answering questions before a Senate committee today and yesterday, but some senators aren’t exactly au fait with how his social media platform work… (Click here to view)