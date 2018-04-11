Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Junior Minister Jim Daly was slapped down for comments he made in which he said he has “no ideological objection” to Sinn Fein being in government with Fine Gael.
- A homeless man who told a parish priest he would “cut his throat” was sentenced to three months in prison.
- Famous south Dublin pub Kiely’s has been put up for sale, it was revealed.
- Reporting restrictions were lifted in the Belfast rugby rape trial, meaning details heard in the trial of Paddy Jackson, Stuart Olding, Blane McIlroy and Rory Harrison in the absence of the jury can now be reported.
- The death was announced at the age of 36 of Overtones singer Timmy Matley.
- The number of large donations to TDs, senators and MEPs plummeted last year, according to new figures.
- A mother of three made no application to bail after she was charged with burglaries and assaulting a garda who was injured after he was hit by a car at a checkpoint in Dublin.
- Senior gardaí expressed concern about the volume of Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) investigations they have to undertake on top of their day-to-day duties.
- It was revealed that Independent News and Media has written to the individuals who may have had their data searched, along with other INM information, in the midst of an alleged data breach at the company.
- A pro-choice event featured a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist in the Coombe Women’s and Infant University Hospital and Tallaght Hospital, who said she was “ashamed to be a doctor practicing in this country”.
- A man was arrested last night after gardaí seized a firearm from the boot of a vehicle in Co Sligo last night.
- Singer Mary Black rescheduled two concerts due to illness.
- Israeli authorities allowed Dublin Lord Mayor Mícheál MacDonncha into the country because they mistook his title for his name, after they said they wouldn’t admit him because of his supposed ties to the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign.
WORLD
#UNITED STATES: House speaker Paul Ryan said that he will retire rather than seek another term in Congress.
#INDIA: Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said he would lead a day-long fast on Thursday in a tit-for-tat protest against the opposition, whose leaders were caught feasting moments before they launched their own hunger strike.
#ALGERIA: over 257 people were killed after a military plane crashed near the capital of Algeria today.
#TRUMP: US president Donald Trump warned Russia about supporting Syrian President Bashar al Assad, and said US missiles “will be coming” in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack on civilians.
PARTING SHOT
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is answering questions before a Senate committee today and yesterday, but some senators aren’t exactly au fait with how his social media platform work… (Click here to view)
