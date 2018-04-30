Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, Minister of State for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O'Connor and Minister for Education Richard Bruton at the scene of DIT's new €220 million development at Grangegorman Source: RollingNews.ie

Minister for Health Simon Harris has announced the launch of a Hiqa statutory investigation into the CervicalCheck screening programme.

into the CervicalCheck screening programme. Latest figures show there were 126 fewer people accessing emergency accommodation in March than the month previous.

in March than the month previous. A man in his 50s has been taken to hospital with burns after a substantial fire broke out at an apartment in Kimmage, Dublin.

broke out at an apartment in Kimmage, Dublin. The Defence Forces said that a security scare at Dublin’s Connolly Station was caused by old “commercial explosives”.

at Dublin’s Connolly Station was caused by old “commercial explosives”. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said Ireland is not interested in a “land grab” in Northern Ireland .

. The LoveBoth campaign has distanced itself from images circulating online of a poster claiming “women can’t be trusted”.

campaign has distanced itself from images circulating online of a poster claiming “women can’t be trusted”. 400 new jobs have been announced in Dundalk, as Chinese biomanufacturing company WuXi Biologics announced a €325 million investment.

have been announced in Dundalk, as Chinese biomanufacturing company WuXi Biologics announced a €325 million investment. Gardaí are “concerned for the safety” of a 30-year-old woman who is missing from Sligo.

WORLD

Newly appointed UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid walks back into the Home Office in Westminster, London Source: Dominic Lipinski via PA Images

#SWISS ALPS: Four skiers and two climbers have died after being forced to spend the night exposed to the elements in the Swiss Alps.

#WINDRUSH: UK Prime Minister Theresa May is coming under political pressure after her Home Secretary Amber Rudd resigned over the treatment of the Windrush generation.

#FRANCE: A French art museum has discovered that more than half of its collection were fakes, in what the local mayor described as a “catastrophe” for the region.

#ASSISTED SUICIDE: Australia’s oldest scientist, who caused a stir when his university tried to vacate his office aged 102, will fly to Switzerland in early May to end his life, reigniting a national euthanasia debate.

PARTING SHOT:

As Avengers: Infinity War hit cinema screens around the world over the weekend, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds revealed that he may have wanted in on the superhero team, as DailyEdge.ie reported today.

Reynolds shared an image of a letter which suggests Deadpool’s attempt to join the team was swiftly rejected.