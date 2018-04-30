  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Monday 30 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pressure heaps on Theresa May after home secretary resigns over immigration scandal

Amber Rudd has been accused of falling on Theresa May’s sword.

By Sean Murray Monday 30 Apr 2018, 7:06 AM
7 minutes ago 423 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3985678

Britain Politics Amber Rudd has stepped down Source: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Images

THE OPPOSITION HEAPED pressure on UK Prime Minister Theresa May last night, after her Home Secretary Amber Rudd resigned over the Windrush immigrants scandal.

Rudd’s resignation comes after the Guardian published a memo from her to the Prime Minister in which she outlined how she had an “aim of increasing the number of enforced removals by more than 10% over the next few years”.

During last week, however, she had told the home affairs select committee that her department did not work off targets.

“I should have been aware of this, and I take full responsibility for the fact that I was not,” she said in her resignation letter to May, conceding that she “inadvertently misled” the committee.

Her exit comes as a serious blow to the Conservative party leader, who had publicly declared her “full confidence” in Rudd as recently as Friday, with a potentially tough set of local elections for the party coming this Thursday.

The government has faced mounting controversy after it emerged that many from the Windrush generation, who came to Britain legitimately after World War II, had been wrongly threatened with deportation.

Labour MP David Lammy, who had previously spoken passionately in support of the Windrush generation, was critical of the “hostile environment policy” that caused this current crisis.

He said: “Amber Rudd resigned because she didn’t know what was going on in her own department and she had clearly lost the confidence of her own civil servants.

That policy must now be reviewed, and the Home Office must move quickly to compensate and grant citizenship to the Windrush generation.

Shadow Home Secretary, and Labour MP, Diane Abbott said it is now Theresa May who must answer questions, having held Rudd’s post before she became Prime Minister.

She said: “This was inevitable, the only surprise is that it took so long. The architect of this crisis, Theresa May, must now step forward to give a full and honest account of how this inexcusable situation happened on her watch.”

Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable told the BBC that Rudd had “clearly jumped before she was pushed”, while Green Party leader Caroline Lucas said that May had “lost her human shield and now looks very exposed”.

Party colleagues, however, were quick to praise Rudd. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said she “cares deeply about the people she serves” and had handled last year’s terrorist attacks very well.

In a written response to Rudd’s resignation, May said she believed the minister had given her testimony “in good faith” and said the country was trying to enforce a “firm but fair” immigration policy.

The front pages of the UK’s newspapers, meanwhile, have left their coverage largely pun free – with the exception of the Daily Mirror.

good ruddance Source: Daily Mirror

rudd resigns Source: The Times

daily express rudd Source: Daily Express

rudd mail Source: Daily Mail

rudd telegraph Source: seanm

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Body of 26-year-old Mayo man recovered in Canada
45,972  6
2
'No excuse for taking law into own hands': Two wanted men taken to hospital after assault
38,530  0
3
'She was frantic, her boyfriend had assaulted her and was going to make her do sex work'
35,505  19
Fora
1
Up to one-third of firms haven't been paying their Dublin Town bills on time
167  0
2
What Airbnb can teach businesses about the power of strong storytelling
102  0
3
'There's always going to be sugar, that's the reality': How Irish firms are prepping for the sugar tax
11  0
The42
1
As it happened: Manchester United v Arsenal, Premier League
39,619  45
2
'Losing my Dad, who was such a big influence, was tough and mentally I wasn't the same person'
35,516  4
3
Ruthless Celtic wrap up seventh straight title in style by hammering Old Firm rivals Rangers
33,121  91
DailyEdge
1
20 of the weirdest reviews Irish people have left on Just Eat
8,022  3
2
RuPaul's Drag Race star Sharon Needles gave a shout-out to the repeal movement during her Dublin gig
6,000  1
3
Piers Morgan spoke to Harvey Weinstein and learned that he is expecting to be 'forgiven' by Hollywood
5,471  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Man (60s) dies from injuries after collision between car and van
Man (60s) dies from injuries after collision between car and van
Gardaí appeal for public's help in locating man missing since Wednesday
Woman dies after being struck by agricultural vehicle on farm
DUBLIN
Baseball bat attack on garda 'would have been prevented if he had a taser'
Baseball bat attack on garda 'would have been prevented if he had a taser'
'It helped me exorcise my anger': The recession inspired this zombie film set in Dublin
'Surprising' level of interest in direct flight from Dublin to Asia
CANCER
Simon Harris says he doesn't know how many women died after cervical screening issues
Simon Harris says he doesn't know how many women died after cervical screening issues
WATCH: Take a tour of Dublin's newest hospice, which 'feels more like a hotel'
Simon Harris says the State will pay for women to have a repeat cervical screening
ABORTION
Savita Halappanavar: Her tragic death and how she became part of Ireland's abortion debate
Savita Halappanavar: Her tragic death and how she became part of Ireland's abortion debate
Dublin City Council directs 'The Question of the Eighth' event be cancelled at literature festival
Explainer: Here's what the proposed legislation says about abortion up to six months

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie