This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 26 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fingal council says vacant home occupiers could delay handover of property to those on housing list

Activists occupied a property in Balbriggan on Saturday.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 26 Sep 2018, 12:05 AM
20 minutes ago 565 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4253716
File photo. Vacant home
Image: Mark Stedman/Rollingnews.ie
File photo. Vacant home
File photo. Vacant home
Image: Mark Stedman/Rollingnews.ie

FINGAL COUNTY COUNCIL has issued a statement strongly condemning the actions of a group of people who entered an unoccupied council-owned house in Balbriggan last Saturday.

The council said that the property is currently undergoing refurbishment works, in advance of allocating it to an applicant on the housing waiting list.

It also warned that any damage caused by trespassers in the property “may result in the handover of the property being delayed”.

The property in Brega was returned to the housing stock in June of this year, the council said. 

Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin told TheJournal.ie that in cases where the council does have vacant properties that are being renovated to be put back in use, “it’d be better they’re not occupied”. 

“I’d urge people who are angry with the current situation on housing to focus on the long-term, particularly private sector vacant properties,” he said, citing recent action by the Take Back the City movement. 

Francis Doherty, head of communications at the Peter McVerry Trust, told TheJournal.ie that information on the status of vacant buildings is actually publicly accessible information, with people able to find out from their local council or councillor if a building is just lying empty or active work is being done on it. 

A Take Back the City spokesperson, meanwhile, told TheJournal.ie that its group – which has gained notoriety for high-profile occupations in Dublin city – was not involved with the Balbriggan occupation. 

The group’s protests have highlighted the issue of vacant housing in and around Dublin, which sees rental prices now €500-a-month higher than the boom.

‘Strong record’

Fingal said that it has a “strong record” in relation to the turnaround time for void properties, and returning them to housing for use.

“It cannot always be assumed that empty dwellings are in the possession of the Council as the resolution of  legal or Tenancy situations may prevent the Council from carrying out works,” it said. 

Its vacant home officer – who is in the post a year – has identified around 200 properties across the council area as long-term vacant properties and potentially suitable for social housing. 

The council added these properties have been “prioritised for intense ownership investigation”, and that owners have been contacted with a range of options, including repair and lease, and purchase by the council. 

The council is also due to address the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government today.

It will tell the committee that its work to bring vacant housing back into use is “very labour intensive and to bring one property back into use requires significant resources”. 

A small number of the properties are currently in the compulsory purchase order process, the council will say, with further properties to be added to this process in the future. 

“It must be borne in mind that prior to the economic collapse, significant residential development took place in the County with many inexperienced landlords investing in property,” it will say. 

As supply has not yet reached demand levels required, there are significant challenges to be dealt with yet. We are very conscious that more needs to be done and look forward to a continued strong working relationship with our partners in that regard.

In an average year, Fingal will return 100 void properties to the stock, “many of which require significant works”. 

Dublin City Council will also address the committee today, providing updates on its work in this area.

Tipperary County Council, meanwhile, will tell the Oireachtas that it has brought back 224 void properties “into the system” since 2017, it has been “engaging actively” with the Housing Agency in identifying houses held by banks and financial institutions with 26 units secured to date, and six more on the way.

‘No excuse’

With soaring rents, and almost 10,000 people in the country homeless, activists occupying vacant homes is a sign of the palpable anger at the situation, but it shouldn’t come at the expense of people suffering due to the crisis, according to Doherty, from the Peter McVerry Trust.

He said: “I don’t think there’s any excuse for anybody occupying the building that’s earmarked for works imminently. 

I think it’s really unfair to be targeting in this way. If somebody actually wants to know [the status of a vacant property] you can find out fairly easily.

Sinn Féin’s Ó Broin added: “People are angry, frustrated. All I would is urge is for people to be mindful that if you do occupy a council house, it could have unintended consequences.”

With reporting from Hayley Halpin, Christina Finn

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí investigating after man entered hotel room of schoolgirls on trip for National Ploughing Championships
    56,918  14
    2
    		Trump brings the house down at UN General Assembly after insisting his White House has 'achieved more than any other'
    56,224  76
    3
    		Labour MP praised for explanation of why Brexit poses a huge problem for the Irish border
    48,695  97
    Fora
    1
    		Lloyds Pharmacy has accused striking workers of 'putting the lives of patients at risk'
    405  0
    2
    		TV juggernaut HBO is turning its Irish Game of Thrones sets into tourist attractions
    145  0
    3
    		Wicklow Gaol is using virtual reality to show tourists the horrors of 19th century prison
    156  0
    The42
    1
    		For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    43,705  13
    2
    		Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    39,363  36
    3
    		Pressure mounts on Mourinho as dismal United dumped out by Lampard's Derby
    20,367  66
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Penneys stepped in to defend a plus-sized blogger after backlash on their Instagram account
    13,999  0
    2
    		Vogue Williams said she would 'pay good money' to delete a former relationship from the internet
    10,859  1
    3
    		Cleaning Instagram: harmless craze or harmful obsession?
    7,623  8

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Student who missed out on college place because of examiner's mistake calls situation 'an utter disgrace'
    Student who missed out on college place because of examiner's mistake calls situation 'an utter disgrace'
    Foster mother takes Tusla to High Court over refusal to consider her as adoptive parent for child
    Oberstown teen launches High Court case over alleged unlawful solitary confinement
    WEXFORD
    Two men charged in Wexford over seizure of â¬2 million in cash
    Two men charged in Wexford over seizure of €2 million in cash
    Two men to appear in court over €1.7m cash seizure
    Gardaí issue warning after motorists test positive for cocaine and cannabis
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ investigating after man entered hotel room of schoolgirls on trip for National Ploughing Championships
    Gardaí investigating after man entered hotel room of schoolgirls on trip for National Ploughing Championships
    Gardaí release number of drink driving arrests - 15,000 more than previously published
    Dublin woman suspected of large-scale cocaine importation top target for Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau
    DUBLIN
    Paddy Cosgrave slams FG on housing crisis, declines to say if he raised issue personally with Taoiseach
    Paddy Cosgrave slams FG on housing crisis, declines to say if he raised issue personally with Taoiseach
    Annual house price growth in Dublin slows to 2.7% as average three bed semi now costs €443,333
    A bid to keep GAA fan haunt the Big Tree serving on match days has been blocked

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie