Several areas are still flooded after heavy weekend rains

AFTER EXTENSIVE FLOODING in several counties across the country yesterday, several areas remain impassable today.

Yesterdayâ€™s flooding saw the midlands and parts of Munster particularly hard hit and some of these areas remain under water today.

Kilkenny County Council last night put out a flood warning at Johnâ€™s Bridge, Kilkenny as well as in Thomastown and Inistioge due to water levels on the River Nore.

KCLR also reports that a number of routes are impassable includingÂ the Leighlin Road coming into Carlow and the Annamult Road.

In Kilkenny City, the Circular Road, Ardaloo Road and Bleach Road are also blocked due to flooding.

AA Roadwatch is reporting that a number of roads are still affected by flooding.Â In Limerick, the R506 is flooded at Barringtonsbridge while the Rosbrien Road is closed near Old Crescent RFC in Dooradoyle.

In Tipperary, the Ballina to Birdhill Road is also impassable while the Moycullen Road at Killeen House is Galway is flooded.

In Dublin, Fingal County Council advised yesterday that Estuary Road between Malahide and Swords was closed due to flooding and an expected high tide last night.

The route has since reopened but AA Roadwatch says thatÂ Donaghmede Road in the same area is closed due to flooding.

Estuary Road between Malahide and Swords is still closed because high tide is due at 02:40 tomorrow morning. Here is footage taken from one of our response vehicles this afternoon. #Flooding pic.twitter.com/8IlOexvEJJ — FingalCountyCouncil (@Fingalcoco) January 21, 2018 Source: FingalCountyCouncil /Twitter

Â