Gardaí launch appeal for information into Mayo murder

GARDAÍ AND CRIMESTOPPERS have launched an appeal for information in relation to the death of a man in Swinford, Co Mayo in August 2017.

21-year-old Joe Deacy, of St Albans in the UK, was discovered outside a house at Gortnasillagh, Swinford with head injuries on 12 August.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene after a passer-by raised the alarm at around 6am.

Deasy was taken by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital and later removed to Beaumont Hospital. He was pronounced dead the following day. Gardaí have been treating the death as homicide.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone in the vicinity of Gortnasillagh or the N5 between Swinfordand Bohola on Saturday 12 August between 2.30am and 7am to come forward.

Gardaí also thanked the local community for their assistance to date, however they believe that people in the area have information about the incident and have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 250 025.