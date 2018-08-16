Man (22) arrested after two guns and crack cocaine seized in Ballyfermot

Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 20s after guns and a quantity of drugs were seized during two searches in west Dublin.

The Ballyfermot Detective Unit, assisted by the Armed Support Unit, conducted the searches in the area this morning.

During the searches, two guns were recovered.

Crack cocaine – subject to analysis – worth an estimated street value of €85,000 was also seized.

The 22-year-old man who was arrested is currently being detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act 1939.