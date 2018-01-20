  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 20 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Nobody knew what to do': A false incoming missile alert caused a lot of panic in Hawaii

Residents and tourists alike remained rattled after the mistaken alert was blasted out to cellphones across the islands.

By Associated Press Saturday 20 Jan 2018, 8:15 AM
9 hours ago 7,217 Views 19 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3805014
A smartphone screen show a false incoming ballistic missile emergency alert sent from the Hawaii Emergency Management System last week.
Image: AP Photo
A smartphone screen show a false incoming ballistic missile emergency alert sent from the Hawaii Emergency Management System last week.
A smartphone screen show a false incoming ballistic missile emergency alert sent from the Hawaii Emergency Management System last week.
Image: AP Photo

WHEN JONATHAN SCHEUER got an alert on his phone of a ballistic missile headed for Hawaii, he and his family didn’t know what to do. They went to their guest bedroom, then decided it would be safer on the ground floor of their Honolulu home.

“What do we do?” he wondered. “Where do we go?”

People should immediately seek shelter in a building “or other substantial structure,” once an attack-warning siren sounds, according to guidance the state distributed previously. The state recommends having 14-day survival kit of food and water.

Residents and tourists alike remained rattled after the mistaken alert was blasted out to cellphones across the islands with a warning to seek immediate shelter and the ominous statement:

This is not a drill.

“Clearly there is a massive gap between letting people know something’s coming and having something for them to do,” Scheuer said Sunday.

Nobody knew what to do.

Lisa Foxen, a social worker and mother of two young children in east Honolulu, said the best thing to come out of the scare was that it pushed her family to come up with a plan if there is a real threat.

“I kind of was just almost like a deer in headlights,” she said. “I knew what to do in a hurricane. I knew what to do in an earthquake. But the missile thing is new to me.”

The blunder that caused more than a million people in Hawaii to fear that they were about to be struck by a nuclear missile fed skepticism about the government’s ability to keep them informed in a real emergency.

“My confidence in our so-called leaders’ ability to disseminate this vital information has certainly been tarnished,” said Patrick Day, who sprang from bed when the alert was issued Saturday morning.

“I would have to think twice before acting on any future advisory.”

The erroneous warning was sent during a shift change at the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency when someone doing a routine test hit the live alert button, state officials said.

Reassigned

That employee has been reassigned to a job without access to the warning system amid an internal investigation, agency spokesman Richard Rapoza said Monday. No other personnel changes have been made, he said.

Officials tried to assure residents there would be no repeat false alarms. The agency changed protocols to require that two people send an alert and made it easier to cancel a false alarm – a process that took nearly 40 minutes.

The error sparked a doomsday panic across the islands known as a laid-back paradise. Parents clutched their children, huddled in bathtubs and said prayers. Students bolted across the University of Hawaii campus to take cover in buildings.

Drivers abandoned cars on a highway and took shelter in a tunnel. Others resigned themselves to a fate they could not control and simply waited for the attack.

The 911 system for the island of Oahu was overwhelmed with more than 5,000 calls. There were no major emergencies during the false alarm, Mayor Kirk Caldwell said.

President Donald Trump said Sunday the federal government will “get involved,” but didn’t release details.

An investigation into what went wrong was underway at the Federal Communications Commission, which sets rules for wireless emergency alerts sent by local, state or federal officials to warn of the threat of hurricanes, wildfires, flash flooding and to announce searches for missing children.

The state of Hawaii “did not have reasonable safeguards or process controls in place to prevent the transmission of a false alert”, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement, calling the mistake “absolutely unacceptable”.

“False alerts undermine public confidence in the alerting system and thus reduce their effectiveness during real emergencies,” he said.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen urged Americans not to lose faith in their government.

“I would hate for anybody not to abide by alerts and warnings coming from government systems,” Nielsen said on Fox News Sunday.

”They can trust government systems. We test them every day. This is a very unfortunate mistake, but these alerts are vital. Seconds and minutes can save lives.”

With mobile phones ubiquitous, wireless alerts can quickly disseminate information to a wide number of users, but there have been concerns about creating a panic if they are sent too broadly.

Authorities were criticised for not sending an alert to mobile phones when fires ripped through Northern California in October, killing 40 people.

Officials had decided not to use the system because they couldn’t target them precisely enough and feared a wider broadcast would lead to mass evacuations, including people not in danger, snarling traffic that would hamper firefighting and rescues efforts.

Sirens

Saturday’s mistake was not the first for the state’s warning system. During a test last month, 12 of the state’s 386 sirens played an ambulance siren.

In the tourist hub of Waikiki, the sirens were barely audible, prompting officials to add more sirens and reposition ones already in place.

People need to step back from questioning who pushed the button and why and focus on military de-escalation, Scheuer said.

The false alarm triggered a broader discussion about national security at a time when North Korea has been flexing its muscles by launching test missiles and bragging about its nuclear capability.

Its leader, Kim Jong Un, has also exchanged insults on Twitter with President Donald Trump about their arsenals.

The standoff has whipped up nuclear fears on Hawaii and led the islands to revive Cold War-era siren tests that drew international attention.

Tulsi Gabbard, a Hawaii Democrat, said officials should be held accountable for the “epic failure of leadership” behind the warning.

She said the nuclear threat underscored the need for Trump to meet with Kim to work out differences without preconditions.

“The people of Hawaii are paying the price now for decades of failed leadership in this country” by setting “unrealistic preconditions”, she said.

The leaders of this country need to experience that same visceral understanding of how lives are at stake.

Read: Japanese news agency mistakenly alerts people of imminent North Korea attack

Read: Worker responsible for Hawaii’s mistaken missile panic ‘reassigned to other duties’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Man killed in feud-related shooting in Dublin
55,919  43
2
Family appeal for help finding Irishman (21) missing in Vienna
40,205  2
3
'You are so sick': Olympic gymnast faces down US team doctor who sexually abused her
40,139  21
Fora
1
Dún Laoghaire residents threatened with eviction have won a key battle against vulture funds
1,703  0
2
Ireland's data regulator wants outside help to deal with the wave of international scrutiny
139  0
3
How to make a sales meeting more intriguing for your customers - in 5 steps
51  0
The42
1
Liverpool set sights on Man United, Chelsea look out-of-sorts and the Premier League talking points
32,145  32
2
As it happened: Montpellier v Leinster, Champions Cup
31,344  12
3
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
28,193  18
DailyEdge.ie
1
People were not happy with the Late Late's 'brief' tribute to Dolores O'Riordan
15,246  5
2
14 of the quickest reactions to Kim and Kanye naming their baby girl 'Chicago'
9,595  6
3
How Well Do You Know The North Side?
8,308  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Teenager jailed for glass attack that left magician blind in one eye
Teenager jailed for glass attack that left magician blind in one eye
Evidence from garda identifying Patrick Hutch may be 'compromised by press coverage', court told
Garda Detective who sent abusive letters to State solicitor is jailed for three years
GARDAí
'People forgot this baby was stabbed': Why did it take so long to test Baby John's DNA?
'People forgot this baby was stabbed': Why did it take so long to test Baby John's DNA?
Three men charged after tools stolen from building site
Three charged in garda operation targeting burglary gangs
DUBLIN
A well-known Dublin sweet shop is about to make way for a new city centre hotel
A well-known Dublin sweet shop is about to make way for a new city centre hotel
Three 1830s houses demolished at Dublin's Five Lamps to make way for social housing
Amazon's grand plans for its new Dublin data centre could use as much power as a city
COURT
'This should not have happened': Parents of baby who died shortly after birth settle case with hospital
'This should not have happened': Parents of baby who died shortly after birth settle case with hospital
13-year-old boy who sexually assaulted teen in park sentenced to 10 months in detention
Music teacher claimed €175,000 in welfare while living in €3,000 penthouse apartment, court told

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie