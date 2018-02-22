  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 23 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The HSE has lost all credibility': Partner of man who died 30 minutes after being transferred from hospital

A report found the death was “predictable and preventable”.

By Paul Hosford Thursday 22 Feb 2018, 4:58 PM
10 hours ago 24,598 Views 28 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3866193
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE HSE SAYS its director general Tony O’Brien has written to apologise to the partner of a man who died due to a “catastrophic failure of healthcare”.

73-year-old James Grogan died just 30 minutes after being transferred from hospital to a HSE nursing home in Clare in 2007.

The nursing home was unable to provide him with enough oxygen and he died shortly after arriving.

A HSE-commissioned report was yesterday published by consulting firm Verita.

It found that James’s death was “predictable and preventable and that what happened was a catastrophic failure of healthcare”.

The report anonymises the parties, but James has since been named by his partner Muriel Kiely, who spoke to TheJournal.ie. She said that she is not satisfied with the report. She wants Health Minister Simon Harris to “hold the HSE responsible at a local and national level”.

“I got an apology, I didn’t get answers.

The report makes clear the HSE didn’t acknowledge what had happened. The next natural question is why?

“There was another adverse event being investigated. But they ignored my adverse event. It’s too much.

“The next thing now is an inquiry – I want to know why this wasn’t handled. I think it needs a judicial inquiry.”

The report says:

Patient A was admitted to Hospital X in late 2007 and was discharged from the Hospital two days later and transferred by ambulance to Community Nursing Unit [CNU] Y, accompanied by Partner B.

“Following transfer and after the ambulance departed, Patient A died within 30 minutes. Patient A had specific requirements in relation to supplemental oxygen and the level of supplemental oxygen required was not available at CNU Y.”

Complaint

Muriel and her family submitted a written complaint in December 2007 due to a lack of response regarding the circumstances surrounding James’s death.

The hospital decided to undertake its initial investigation into Patient A’s death under the organisation’s complaints policy and issued a written response in February 2008. Following representations from Partner B’s solicitor in April 2008, a further review, was undertaken and the outcome of this communicated to Partner B in October 2008. Subsequently following prolonged representations from Partner B and his/her advocate, the Regional Director for Operations in December 2010 commissioned a System Analysis Investigation and a final report was completed in November 2013.

“Despite the completion of this report, questions remained unanswered for Partner B in relation to Patient A’s care, the decisions taken in relation to the planning of his/her discharge and transfer to CNU Y and the health service’s response to the incident both at the time and subsequently.”

Director general Tony O’Brien then ordered an independent investigation.

“The report makes it clear that at the most basic level, an extremely ill patient was transferred to a setting where, given Patient A’s specific clinical requirements and the equipment available on the ground, death was inevitable,” the HSE said in a statement.

The report states unequivocally that the death of Patient A was both predictable and preventable and that what happened was a catastrophic failure of healthcare.

“The report also identifies the effect on Partner B of the suggestion in the complaint response issued by Hospital X in February 2008 that he/she somehow insisted on the discharge of Patient A to CNU Y. The Report states that the available evidence shows that the decision to discharge Patient A was effectively taken when Partner B was not in the Hospital. This is a view shared by the Information Commissioner in a judgement of September 2015.

It must be stated clearly and unequivocally that Partner B bears no responsibility for the events of that occurred in late 2007.
The HSE also wants to acknowledge the profound loss experienced by Partner B, compounded by the extended period of time during which he/she has fought for answers to the questions she has consistently raised.

Muriel says that her years of dealing with the HSE have left her seeking answers.

“We were told that there was no prescription for oxygen, but at Jimmy’s inquest my solicitor was able to show that there was one for 15 litres of oxygen.

“We were told that it was recorded that I insisted on Jimmy’s discharge. I appealed this to the Information Commissioner, who found in my favour and ordered a note be added saying that it was unreliable and misleading.

“The HSE has lost all credibility. Somebody has to be responsible. Someone along the line, correct procedure was thrown out the door.

“Yes they’ve apologised, but they haven’t explained what happened. An apology is a start.

It’s not finished until the why is asked and answered.

Statements

Tony O Brien at Health Committees The HSE's Tony O'Brien. Source: RollingNews.ie

A statement issued by independent patient advocate Jim Reilly on behalf of Muriel Kiely yesterday said:

This report confirms what I have been painfully aware of for the past 10 years – that the HSE did not appropriately address my concerns about this serious adverse event which Verita describe as a predictable and preventable catastrophic failure in healthcare and unacceptable in any advanced healthcare system.
My partner was terminally ill and in the care of medical professionals. What I cannot accept is the ordeal they inflicted on him in the last two hours of his life and the awful manner of his death as a result of their decisions and arrangements. This catastrophic failure was then added to by the failures of the HSE to appropriately investigate it at the time and subsequently.

“The fact that the official response to the complaint was issued by HSE while aware that submissions they had received did not correspond with information in the medical records is disturbing, as is their decision not to follow correct procedure and escalate the case for senior clinical opinion.”

The statement accuses the HSE of stonewalling the family and falsely claiming that she had insisted James be discharged.

I accept and appreciate Mr O’Brien’s apology, but the Verita report raises serious concerns about many aspects of the HSE’s handling of my partner’s care, my complaint and the failures of the HSE’s National Incident Management Team Review, in breach of their terms of reference, to address those disturbing aspects in the course of their three-year review.

The HSE says that in response to, and since, the failure, it has introduced a code of practice for integrated discharge, published guidelines on long-term oxygen use, changed how records and complaints are managed and established hospital groups and community healthcare organisations to “ensure patient safety is a core priority across all services within their remit”.

Read: ‘Theresa May where’s the money for Grenfell?’: Stormzy delivers powerful Brits performance

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Dart delayed as fight breaks out over tissue selling scam
66,537  77
2
Gang of armed locals chase burglars through town in Leitrim
54,504  61
3
Nearly 400kg of cocaine was found inside the Russian embassy in Buenos Aires
44,256  28
Fora
1
Take a guided tour of... Microsoft's new Dublin HQ complete with in-office bakery
744  0
2
Profits have soared at Ireland's biggest private landlord as rents climb
295  0
3
The Dublin investor that bankrolled Movidius is pumping millions into another Irish chipmaker
135  0
The42
1
Furlong and Henderson ruled out as Schmidt names his Ireland team for Wales
32,276  157
2
Fergie time again, Porter pounces and more talking points as Ireland name side to face Wales
24,268  73
3
'I'm one of the greatest minds in football and I'm being wasted because of a lack of experience'
23,291  22
DailyEdge.ie
1
Este Haim called Cheryl Cole to apologise for her drunken antics at the Brits... it's The Dredge
19,793  0
2
'Get a grip': Jennifer Lawrence responded to those suggesting she was cold in *that* Versace gown
8,366  4
3
9 things absolutely everyone does after deciding to pull a sickie
6,609  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Nationality of Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei still unknown 50 days after murder
Nationality of Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei still unknown 50 days after murder
Convicted paedophile Bill Kenneally loses appeal for reduced sentence
Bill Cullen is suing Ulster Bank for €120 million over takeover strategy
NORTHERN IRELAND
Derry Girls is the most-watched TV show ever in Northern Ireland
Derry Girls is the most-watched TV show ever in Northern Ireland
Coveney says 'we can't alter geography and history' amid increasingly tense Brexit talks
The Council of Europe has told the UK to pass laws to protect the Irish language
HEALTH
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Heavy drinkers have higher risk of getting dementia

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie