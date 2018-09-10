Jimmy Guerin's message to Gemma O'Doherty: 'Allow my sister rest in peace'

JIMMY GUERIN HAS has lambasted claims the State was involved in a conspiracy to kill his sister as “hurtful, poisonous and unfounded”.

The independent politician on Fingal County Council addressed allegations from journalist Gemma O’Doherty at this afternoon’s meeting.

Journalist Veronica Guerin was killed in 1996. Brian Meehan, a member of John Gilligan’s criminal gang, was convicted of murdering her and given life in prison in 1997. Gilligan was also tried but acquitted of her murder in 2001.

At a recent meeting in Waterford, O’Doherty had alleged Veronica Guerin was murdered because she was “getting far too close to some of the State’s dirtiest secrets”.

Guerin said today:

These hurtful, poisonous and unfounded allegations that Ms O’Doherty makes, insult not only Veronica’s memory, but the many gardaí who literally put their lives on the line and challenged the gangs that were responsible for her killing.

The local authority held a meeting to nominate a presidential candidate this afternoon and was expecting to hear from O’Doherty in person.

The council went on to give Joan Freeman its backing in the Presidential election.

O’Doherty had earlier told TheJournal.ie that she would address Fingal councillors today. However in posts on social media over the weekend, she outlined the logistical difficulties involved in getting to every local authority with a meeting scheduled today.

O’Doherty said the scheduling of so many meetings today makes it “impossible for candidates to attend the majority of them”.

She went onto say, in a Facebook post yesterday, “This ludicrous state of affairs is a reflection of the chaotic way our country is run and reveals how dysfunctional local government is”.

In an emotional address to his council colleagues, Jimmy Guerin pleaded with O’Doherty to drop the allegations relating to the killing of his sister.

“I would rather Ms O’Doherty found something else to use to gain publicity. There was no conspiracy, no State involvement and I would ask her to allow my sister rest in peace.”

Guerin received a round of applause on finishing his speech.