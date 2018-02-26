Kevin Smith says he had a 'massive' heart attack after a show last night

ACTOR AND DIRECTOR Kevin Smith has said he had a “massive” heart attack after performing at a Los Angeles comedy show last night.

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018 Source: KevinSmith /Twitter

Smith said on Twitter this morning that if he hadn’t cancelled his second show yesterday and went to the hospital, he would have died.

He credited a doctor with saving his life after the 47-year-old Clerks filmmaker suffered a total blockage of his left coronary artery, often referred to as “the widow maker”.

Smith posted a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed looking stunned.

“For now, I’m still above ground,” he said.