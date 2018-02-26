Kevin Smith says he had a 'massive' heart attack after a show last night

ACTOR AND DIRECTOR Kevin Smith has said he had a “massive” heart attack after performing at a Los Angeles comedy show last night.
Smith said on Twitter this morning that if he hadn’t cancelled his second show yesterday and went to the hospital, he would have died.
He credited a doctor with saving his life after the 47-year-old Clerks filmmaker suffered a total blockage of his left coronary artery, often referred to as “the widow maker”.
Smith posted a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed looking stunned.
“For now, I’m still above ground,” he said.
