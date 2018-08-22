Lazy Town actor Stefan Karl Stefansson - 'Robbie Rotten' - dies aged 43

ACTOR STEFAN KARL Stefansson, best known for playing Robbie Rotten in Lazy Town, has died aged 43.

The Icelandic actor played the resident villain in the popular children’s tv show.

He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2016 and regularly updated fans of his progress on social media throughout his treatment.

Stefan told fans in March that his cancer had returned.

His wife, Steinunn Olina posted on Twitter yesterday to confirm the news of his death and said the family would scatter his remains at sea.

“Stefan’s family wants to express their gratitude for the support and warmth received in recent years, and to express their deepest sympathy to the many friends and fans of Stefan Karl,” she posted.

Stefan played the title role in How the Grinch Stole Christmas from 2008-2015 in the US.

Fans that grew up with the TV show that started in 2003 have been paying tribute to Stefan since the news of his death broke.

The greatest moment in Lazytown History



Thank you so much Stefan, for all the Robbie Rotten goodness... pic.twitter.com/Cd2T6v07Tj — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) August 22, 2018 Source: TRAFON /Twitter

RIP Robbie Rotten aka Stefan Karl Stefansson



Your work over the years inspired millions of children and last year, your memes reminded us all to not take things too seriously.



Truly, you were #1.



RT to get this man on trending where he belongs! #RIPRobbieRotten pic.twitter.com/5PXDHrnPLe — MatPat (@MatPatGT) August 22, 2018 Source: MatPat /Twitter