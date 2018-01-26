Woman whose family won €5.4 million lotto jackpot hid winning ticket in a sports bra for a month

A WOMAN WHOSE family syndicate won €5.4 million on the national lottery has revealed she hid the winning ticket for a month in a sports bra.

The family collected their winnings today.

The winning ticket was purchased by the syndicate at the WH Smith shop at arrivals in Terminal 1 of Dublin Airport on 23 December while picking up a family member who was coming home for the festive season.

The syndicate member who purchased the ticket, a daughter in the family, said: “I was looking to see where the safest place was for the ticket so I tucked it into the cup of a sports bra and then hid it in the very back of my wardrobe just to be doubly safe.

“It’s funny now looking back but that is genuinely the safest place I could actually think of at the time.”

That wasn’t the only place where the ticket lived as it was in her car for two days after she bought it as she hadn’t realised it was worth a life-changing €5.4 million. Her mother heard on radio on Christmas Eve that the winner had bought the magic ticket in Dublin Airport.

The matriarch said that “one of the family even fell to the floor with the excitement.”

The family bided their time to enjoy Christmas and then get financial advice before claiming their millions.

Meanwhile, the National Lottery has again appealed to the holder or holders of the first Lotto jackpot winning ticket of 2018, worth a massive €4.4 million, to come forward. The winner from the draw on 14 January has still to make contact with the National Lottery. The golden Quick Pick ticket was sold in Daly’s Topaz on the Letterkenny Road in Lifford, County Donegal.