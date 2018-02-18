Man seriously injured after being hit by bus in Limerick city

A MAN HAS been seriously injured after being hit by a bus in Limerick city.

The 48-year-old pedestrian was treated by firefighters at the scene before paramedics arrived.

He was taken to University Hospital Limerick after the incident, which happened on Matthew Bridge at around 8pm yesterday.

The driver of the bus was shaken but is not believed to be injured.

Gardaí from Henry Street Garda Station are investigating the incident.