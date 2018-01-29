  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 30 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Father of girl exploited by Matthew Horan doesn't believe paedophile can be rehabilitated

He says that he contacted social network Instagram to alert them to Horan’s actions, but has never received a response.

By Paul Hosford Monday 29 Jan 2018, 3:04 PM
8 hours ago 18,984 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3822457
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

THE FATHER OF one of the victims of Matthew Horan has written a letter to RTÉ’s Liveline in which he said he did not believe the convicted paedophile could be rehabilitated.

Horan (26) used Skype, Snapchat, Instagram and Kik, an anonymous instant messaging application, to send and receive child porn images from six identified child users in Ireland and nine unknown users around the world.

Judge Martin Nolan last week handed down a nine-and-a-half year sentence but suspended the last two years.

The father, who did not wish to appear on air to protect his daughter, said that Horan was “clever and calculating” and “manipulative”.

He says that he contacted social network Instagram to alert them to Horan’s actions, but has never received a response.

Horan, of St John’s Crescent, Clondalkin, pleaded guilty to a count each of sexually exploiting two girls within the State on dates between 1 April and 23 November 2014.

The father went on to appeal to those who might be inclined to attack the Horan family home to stop.

The letter in full:

As a parent of one of the children Matthew Horan preyed upon I agree with the caller on Friday that didn’t believe paedophiles can be rehabilitated. He was caught twice more after the first time he was arrested and in my opinion his behaviour was escalating.

As for the autism spectrum defence I don’t accept it, as he was very clever and calculating in how he got his victims to do what he wanted them to do. This is a very manipulative person who knew exactly how to get these children to do what he wanted.

One of the callers came across to me as having more sympathy for him than his victims, I say if this ever happens to anyone you know I wonder would you have the same opinion. I am sure her intentions are in the right place, and many more may agree, but for me sitting here today the enormity of what has happened has only just hit home as I had no intention of speaking out.

My daughter heard you speak on the show and through tears asked me to turn the radio off. I only heard the programme from about twenty past two or so and was not with it when leaving the radio on in the first place.

To those people that are targeting the home of Matthew Horan’s father I urge them to stop this immediately, as they do are not doing any good – certainly not in our name, as this man has not been found guilty of any crime, and must be going through enough turmoil in his brain, as I am today.

I would also like to point out that when I contacted Instagram to let them know what this person was doing they never replied. I read in the Independent that they were doing all they can to help stop this sort of thing. So a huge question needs to be asked as to why they did not reply to me, or at least get in touch with the Gardaí to report this. Is there not a law that states you are obliged to?

I’ve read many times about these things happening to children and now it’s happened to our child. The anger I felt towards what I thought was a 13-year-old boy turned to guilt that I didn’t do enough to protect her from a grown man even though I checked what she was doing online regularly.

To the guards that spoke to me over the last two years I want to say thank you for all you have done, as to catch people like Matthew Horan all this material has to be looked at. This is an incredible thing to have to do and go home to a normal life. RESPECT to all of you for your dedication.

Finally I would like to say how proud we are of our daughter who spoke intimately with specialist guards in the hope that this would help stop him doing it to anybody else which for the next few years at least it will. Sadly there are other Matthew Horans out there and more needs to be done with social media to stop them.

A forensic examination of Horan’s computer uncovered recorded Skype calls between him and two nine year-old-girls, both individually and together. The recordings included footage of these girls engaging in graphic sexual acts.

Horan also took part in sexually explicit text conversations with the girls, during which there would be an exchange of photos.

Read: Dublin man who used Snapchat and Skype to exploit young girls jailed for 9.5 years

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Tonight's Dublin gig by pop band Erasure has been cancelled at the last minute
56,049  29
2
Man guilty of 'frenzied' murder of Irene White told gardaí he got 'small sum of money' for her killing
52,095  32
3
Fitness tracking app gives away location of secret US military bases
33,455  21
Fora
1
Hoteliers say stricter rules on a cancer-causing food substance would be 'unworkable'
786  0
2
Two building giants battling over pyrite 'should make sure homeowners are paid first'
777  0
3
Poll: Should older people pay higher taxes to support young workers?
358  0
The42
1
'There's a retirement cut-off age and I'll be reaching that next year': Lyster confirms Sunday Game departure
26,866  37
2
A return to Kerry colours after 3 years and a minor attacking star shining at senior level
26,075  17
3
'I just think he's a flat-out winger': Experience keeps Kearney unfazed by meteoric Larmour rise
19,448  42
DailyEdge.ie
1
U2 will play two homecoming gigs at Dublin's 3Arena this November
17,892  106
2
The mortifying bathroom selfie Jamie Dornan spoke about on Graham Norton has been found
10,563  4
3
11 moments you might have missed from this year's Grammys
8,984  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Councillor who falsely nominated another driver in speeding case has driving ban lifted
Councillor who falsely nominated another driver in speeding case has driving ban lifted
Jury sworn in for Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding rape trial
Judge directs jury to acquit second man of raping woman on tour bus after Jason Derulo concert
GARDAí
'Someone knows something': Family appeals for information about death of man in Mayo
'Someone knows something': Family appeals for information about death of man in Mayo
Heroin and cannabis worth €310,000 seized in Tipperary
Policing Authority to question garda commissioner about missing homicide figures
DUBLIN
Boil water notice issued for Wicklow and south Dublin due to treatment plant mechanical failure
Boil water notice issued for Wicklow and south Dublin due to treatment plant mechanical failure
U2 will play two homecoming gigs at Dublin's 3Arena this November
Three men charged over Dublin pharmacy armed robbery

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie