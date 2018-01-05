'A living nightmare': Fundraiser for Belfast man put in coma after suffering head injury in Sydney

THE FAMILY OF a Belfast man who has been put in an induced coma in Australia after suffering a serious head injury during an altercation has appealed to the public to help fund his recovery.

Michael Hyndman sustained the injuries following an altercation in Sydney on New Year’s Eve. He underwent surgery the following morning, which sent him into an induced coma.

Hyndman moved to Sydney in September with his fianceé to begin, as his family describes it, “a new and exciting chapter in their book of life”. He secured a job as a quantity surveyor within days of moving to the city.

However, his new life came to an abrupt halt following the altercation. His family said that they were sent into “what can only be described as a living nightmare” when they heard of his injuries.

Hyndman’s family has set up a GoFundMe page online to help raise money for his medical treatment and travel expenses.

“Anyone that knows Michael knows the kind of person he is. Michael is a true gentleman, full of life and full of fun, he has a heart of gold and would do anything to help out someone in need,” his family wrote on the page.

So here, we ask you to support Michael on this horrible journey in whatever way you can.

“We want to allow the family to be at Michael’s bedside (for as long as necessary) as he fights this, the hardest battle of his life. He really needs them there and they need to be there to support him through this.”

They said that his fianceé Clar and brother Christopher are “now without their closest family on the opposite end of the world, unable to work and bring in further financial support”.

The family updated the GoFundMe page earlier today with information on Hyndman’s progress.

Doctor’s have been weaning him off the coma-inducing drugs, but he remains heavily sedated, according to the post.

His family will be arriving in Sydney “very soon”.

“We ask you to continue to raise awareness of our campaign by reading Michael’s story and more importantly sharing it so others can offer their prayers and support in whatever way they can,” they said.

Hyndman was due to begin training at Sydney’s Craobh Phadraigh GAA club next week.

In a statement on Facebook, the club said:

“We are shocked to hear that a new member of Craobh Phradraigh… was assaulted on New Years in Sydney.

We at Craobh Phradraigh would like to wish him the best on the road to recovery and hopefully one day he will get to pull on the Pat’s jersey.

Donations can be made towards Michael Hyndman and his family here.