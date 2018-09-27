Woman (70s) dies after being hit by truck in Monaghan

A WOMAN IN her 70s has died after being hit by a truck in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan.

The incident took place at 12pm on Main Street in Carrickmacross. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

Diversions are in place and the road will remain closed for an examination by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Carrickmacross garda station on 042 9690190, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any garda station.