10 injured in shooting following carnival in Manchester

TEN PEOPLE HAVE been hospitalised in Manchester after a number of shots were fired in the early morning.

The shooting occurred on Claremont Road in the inner city area of Moss Side at about 2.30am this morning, according to police.

The injuries vary from minor to major, police said.

A large number of police, both armed and unarmed attended the scene and established that multiple injuries had resulted from the use of a firearm.

Most of those in hospital are not facing life-threatening injuries, Detective Superintendent Debbie Dooley of Greater Manchester Police said.

“Officers are trying to establish exactly where this incident took place and who is responsible for such a dangerous attack,” said Dooley.

A Caribbean Carnival had been taking place in the area earlier which meant that a greater than normal level of crowds was still in the area hours later.

“The area is being searched and examined while we are also trying to speak to as many people as possible and are reviewing CCTV to get all the facts,” said Dooley.

Those living or visiting the area will understandably be concerned by this incident and we will have extra officers patrolling the area throughout the morning and into the coming days.

“If you do have any concerns please approach them and they will try and help in any way they can,” she added.