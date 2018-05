A MOTORCYCLIST HAS died after his bike struck a pole in Westmeath this morning.

The crash happened at about 11am in Drumcree at Collinstown with gardaí saying that the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the collision.

The man, who is aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has since been taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out tomorrow.