Monday 23 April, 2018
Two men arrested for murder of Derek Coakley-Hutch

Coakley-Hutch was murdered earlier this year at a halting site near Cloverhill Prison.

By Sean Murray Monday 23 Apr 2018, 3:02 PM
Gardaí at the crime scene
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE murder of Derek Coakley-Hutch have said today that two men have been arrested in connection with the crime.

Coakley-Hutch was shot dead on 20 January this year at Bridgeview Halting Site on the Cloverhill Road in Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

He was sitting in his car close to Cloverhill prison at the time, and it is understood that the shooting was related to the ongoing Hutch-Kinahan feud.

Today’s arrests are the first since the investigation began.

One of those arrested is aged 19, while the other man is in his 30s. Both were taken into custody in the Dublin area this morning.

They are being detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Dublin garda stations.

