Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

IRELAND

President of the Republic of Italy speaking in the Library at Lucan Hose Dublin during his state visit to Ireland. Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Riot police walk amid a cloud caused by smoke grenades launched by security forces to disperse protesters blocking bus lanes in Bogota, Colombia. Source: Fernando Vergara via PA

#FLORIDA: The student charged with the murder of 17 people at his former high school in Florida yesterday was carrying a weapon that’s become known as “America’s gun” – the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

#AUSTRALIA: The country’s prime minister imposed a formal ban on sex between ministers and their staff today following a sex scandal.

#ENGLAND: Football coach Barry Bennell was found guilty of 43 charges of child sex abuse.

PARTING SHOT

Ever wondered what a single atom looks like? Well, wonder no further because PhD student David Nadlinger managed to just that.

Find out how he did here.

