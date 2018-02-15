Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The body of a woman was discovered in suspicious circumstances in Ranelagh, south Dublin.
- The rugby rape trial heard of the aftermath of the incident from the alleged victim’s friend.
- A mother was charged with the assault of daughter (3) who died this week.
- GSOC began an investigation after a man in his 20s died in a single-vehicle crash in Wexford in the early hours this morning.
- A 19-year-old man was arrested after gardaí seized €500,000 worth of cocaine in Kildare.
- The winner of the €4.4 million Lotto jackpot finally picked up the windfall nearly a month after winning the prize.
- A new study revealed which county has the most pubs per head in the country.
- Our FactFind revealed the difference in price between buying and renting a home in Ireland.
INTERNATIONAL
#FLORIDA: The student charged with the murder of 17 people at his former high school in Florida yesterday was carrying a weapon that’s become known as “America’s gun” – the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.
#AUSTRALIA: The country’s prime minister imposed a formal ban on sex between ministers and their staff today following a sex scandal.
#ENGLAND: Football coach Barry Bennell was found guilty of 43 charges of child sex abuse.
PARTING SHOT
Ever wondered what a single atom looks like? Well, wonder no further because PhD student David Nadlinger managed to just that.
Find out how he did here.
